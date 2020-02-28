Here's what you can get for $900K in Houston

Houston, Texas, is known for its place in the energy and space businesses.

As a key location for those thriving industries, its real estate market had record volume in 2019, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Even in January, which is traditionally a slower month for sales, association chairman John Nugent said that the local market “continues to benefit from low mortgage interest rates and a generally robust economy with healthy employment numbers.”

Here’s a look at some of the homes on the market in the Houston area for shoppers with a $900,000 budget:

Lakeshore — $889,000

This 5,634-square-foot waterfront home overlooks Lake Houston.

It includes six bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Dana Olejniczak of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

The luxurious brick home features lake views from its floor-to-ceiling windows. The kitchen has double ovens and a six-burner gas stove. There’s an office with built-in storage, a theater with stadium seating and a wine grotto with a wrought iron door, according to the listing. The master suite includes a “spectacular” walk-in closet, dual vanities, a large tub and a spa-grade shower.

The property’s outdoor amenities include a boathouse with an outdoor shower, a pool, spa, gas fire pit and an outdoor kitchen.

Harbor Gates — $850,000

This 4,408-square-foot home sits on the water in a gated 55+ community, Harbor Gates at Heritage in Towne Lake.

The 2015-built home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Melanie Miller of Redfin.

There are vaulted, beamed ceilings, oversized windows and an open-concept floorplan that’s great for entertaining, according to the listing. The first-floor master suite has room for a sitting area, dual vanities, a walk-in shower and a large separate tub.

Every bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Upstairs, a game room includes access to the rear balcony. There’s a pool, covered patio, fireplace and an outdoor kitchen in the back.

Rice Military — $825,000

This 3,786-square-foot contemporary home is located in Houston’s hip Rice Military neighborhood, a walkable area that’s home to art galleries, a theater and a museum and a short distance from Memorial Park.

The home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath on a subdivided lot, according to the listing with Irma Jalifi of Redfin.

The home features a chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar, high ceilings and sees lots of natural light, according to the listing. A second-floor living room opens to a balcony through French doors.

The master suite is on the third floor. It includes a wet coffee bar, walk-in shower, double sinks, large separate tub and a “huge” walk-in closet.

