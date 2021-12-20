Expand / Collapse search
Hoover, Alabama, real estate: What you can get for $1M

The Birmingham suburb was named the best place to live in Alabama

Real estate investment firm founder on rise in existing-home sales

Macro Trends Advisors founding partner Mitch Roschelle says he expected existing home sales would 'slow down' amid 'uneasiness in the market,' however 'the fact that interest rates could be going up is getting people to race to the goal line.' 

Hoover, Alabama, has long been an attractive draw for residents looking for a little more space just outside the bustle of Birmingham.

Now, Hoover has a new distinction: It was recently named the "Best Place to Live in Alabama" this year by 24/7 Wall Street due to high ratings on its economy, affordability, quality of life and community.

"Our crimes rates are very, very low, and our household earnings are high," Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said in a campaign celebrating the news last week, according to WBRC-TV. "We are a very diverse community. Our dining and shopping opportunities are outstanding. Access to world-class outdoors opportunities are abundant, and our neighborhoods are very desirable. To top it off, we offer a top-notch education for our children."

Hoover's population is around 92,000, and the city is home to numerous information technology and life sciences companies. Its largest employers include Regions Bank, BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama, and AT&T of Alabama.

Image 1 of 4

(Lance Shores/City of Hoover)

The Cahaba River and Moss Rock Preserve are popular areas for recreation in Hoover, but the city is also known for serving as home to the Southeastern Conference Baseball Champtionship – and it often plays host to SEC Media Days.

According to data from Realtor.com, Hoover currently has 507 active homes for sale with a median list price of $399,000.

Here's what you can get in Hoover with a budget of $1 million:

Hillandell Drive – $1,000,000

Hoover Alabama home

This Hoover home is listed for $1M  (Brighteous Media)

This seven-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home sits on a 1.5 acre and has 8,771-square-feet of living space with additional unfinished storage areas that push the total square footage to more than 10,000 according to the listing by Catherine McCluer with ARC Realty.

Hoover Alabama home

This Hoover home is listed for $1M (Photo: Brighteous Media)

The kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, a large island, a breakfast bar, and a built-in butler's pantry. The kitchen appliances include a double oven, a 6-burner Wolf gas cooktop, and a double side-by-side refrigerator. 

There is a separate formal dining room in the home.

Image 1 of 3

This Hoover home is listed for $1M (Photo: Brighteous Media)

The downstairs could serve as the "perfect" in-law apartment according to the listing, due to its two bedrooms, full bath, and additional full-sized kitchen with an eating area.

Hoover Alabama home

This Hoover home is listed for $1M (Photo: Brighteous Media)

The house has a two-story family room and study.

Hoover Alabama home

This Hoover home is listed for $1M (Photo: Brighteous Media)

It also has two garages, with a 2-car garage at the main level and a three-car basement garage.

Kinzel Lane – $799,800

Hoover Alabama home

This Hoover home is listed for $799,800  (Alan Bates at Alanbatesphotography.com)

This 4,388-square-foot home built in 2018 has "tons of high-end finishes" according to the listing by Celena Miller with Birmingham Realty.

Hoover Alabama home

This Hoover home is listed for $799,800 (Photo: Alan Bates, alanbatesphotography.com)

The great room has ceilings over 20 feet high, a fireplace, and ample natural light.

Hoover Alabama home

This Hoover home is listed for $799,800 (Celena Miller, Birmingham Realty) (Celena Miller, Birmingham Realty)

The kitchen has stone counters, along with a built-in microwave and oven.

Hoover Alabama home

This Hoover home is listed for $799,800 (Hudson Photography)

The house has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, including the master bath inspired by the feel of a European spa, which Miller says is "like nothing you've ever seen." The master suite also has 14-foot ceilings and dual walk-in closets.

Hoover Alabama home

The Hoover home is listed for $799,800 (Celena Miller, Birmingham Realty) (Celena Miller, Birmingham Realty)

The heated outdoor pool has a waterfall and is surrounded by a marble patio.

Hoover Alabama home

This Hoover home is listed for $799,800 (Photo: Alan Bates, alanbatesphotography.com)

The house sits on a wooded .57 acre lot on a 13-acre lake, and has its own dock.