Hoover, Alabama, real estate: What you can get for $1M

Hoover, Alabama, has long been an attractive draw for residents looking for a little more space just outside the bustle of Birmingham.

Now, Hoover has a new distinction: It was recently named the "Best Place to Live in Alabama" this year by 24/7 Wall Street due to high ratings on its economy, affordability, quality of life and community.

"Our crimes rates are very, very low, and our household earnings are high," Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said in a campaign celebrating the news last week, according to WBRC-TV. "We are a very diverse community. Our dining and shopping opportunities are outstanding. Access to world-class outdoors opportunities are abundant, and our neighborhoods are very desirable. To top it off, we offer a top-notch education for our children."

Hoover's population is around 92,000, and the city is home to numerous information technology and life sciences companies. Its largest employers include Regions Bank, BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama, and AT&T of Alabama.

Image 1 of 4

DES MOINES, IOWA, REAL ESTATE: WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $950K

The Cahaba River and Moss Rock Preserve are popular areas for recreation in Hoover, but the city is also known for serving as home to the Southeastern Conference Baseball Champtionship – and it often plays host to SEC Media Days.

According to data from Realtor.com, Hoover currently has 507 active homes for sale with a median list price of $399,000.

Here's what you can get in Hoover with a budget of $1 million:

Hillandell Drive – $1,000,000

This seven-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home sits on a 1.5 acre and has 8,771-square-feet of living space with additional unfinished storage areas that push the total square footage to more than 10,000 according to the listing by Catherine McCluer with ARC Realty.

The kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, a large island, a breakfast bar, and a built-in butler's pantry. The kitchen appliances include a double oven, a 6-burner Wolf gas cooktop, and a double side-by-side refrigerator.

There is a separate formal dining room in the home.

Image 1 of 3

The downstairs could serve as the "perfect" in-law apartment according to the listing, due to its two bedrooms, full bath, and additional full-sized kitchen with an eating area.

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, REAL ESTATE: WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1.3 MILLION

The house has a two-story family room and study.

It also has two garages, with a 2-car garage at the main level and a three-car basement garage.

Kinzel Lane – $799,800

RENO, NEVADA, REAL ESTATE: WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $2.5M

This 4,388-square-foot home built in 2018 has "tons of high-end finishes" according to the listing by Celena Miller with Birmingham Realty.

The great room has ceilings over 20 feet high, a fireplace, and ample natural light.

BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI REAL ESTATE: WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $900K

The kitchen has stone counters, along with a built-in microwave and oven.

The house has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, including the master bath inspired by the feel of a European spa, which Miller says is "like nothing you've ever seen." The master suite also has 14-foot ceilings and dual walk-in closets.

The heated outdoor pool has a waterfall and is surrounded by a marble patio.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The house sits on a wooded .57 acre lot on a 13-acre lake, and has its own dock.