Breck Dumas

Clorox stock being flushed as cleaning frenzy wanes
Clorox stock has struggled for more than a year after initially seeing gains from the cleaning frenzy brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Robinhood's $30M man is former SEC official
Robinhood's chief legal officer is a former SEC commissioner who raked in more than $30 million last year after joining the trading platform's executive team in May.
Hertz is back from the brink, stock goes on a wild ride
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. announced that it has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, painting a rosy picture of the future for the car rental company that was battered in the early days of the pandemic.
Stock investors celebrate red-hot five-quarter run
U.S. markets have been on a streak and given investors a cause for celebration with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finishing up for the fifth consecutive quarter.
San Jose to tax gun owners, will confiscate firearms for noncompliance
The city council of San Jose, California, has unanimously voted in favor of issuing a tax on firearm owners and requiring them to carry additional insurance in a scheme they say will help compensate the city for the costs of gun violence.
NYC under blackout threat amid heat wave
New York City residents have been put on high alert to conserve energy and do so quickly as an ongoing heat wave threatens the Big Apple with blackouts.
Amazon wants FTC Chairwoman Lina Kahn removed from antitrust cases against company
Amazon.com is requesting that newly-minted Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan be recused from any antitrust investigations of their company, citing her lengthy track record as a prominent critic of the online giant.