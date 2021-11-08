Expand / Collapse search
What You Can Get For Your Money

Biloxi, Mississippi real estate: What you can get for $900K

Live on the water in this town that lies on the Mississippi Sound

Biloxi, Mississippi, sits on the Mississippi Sound and was first settled way back in 1699 by French colonists.

The city, known for its landmark lighthouse built in 1848, now has a population of an estimated 46,000 and draws tourists and residents alike, seeking its sandy beaches and renowned seafood. Thrill-seekers also like to soak in the nightlife at the several casinos that operate around the clock in the Southern destination.

Biloxi Mississippi

The full moon rises over Biloxi's beach and lighthouse as a bird flies overhead April 17, 2011, in Biloxi, Mississippi. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The beach community currently has around 525 active homes for sale with a median list price of $197,950, according to data from Realtor.com.

Here's what you can get in Biloxi with a budget of $900,000:

Rue Dauphine Circle - $875,000

Biloxi Mississippi home

This Biloxi home is listed for $875,000. (Joan McCool)

This 3,212-square-foot home built in 2006 sits directly on the water just minutes from the Gulf and offers "phenomenal" views, according to the listing by Lynn Wade with Wiechert Realtors-Gulf Properties.

Biloxi Mississippi home

This Biloxi home is listed for $875,000. (Joan McCool)

The house has an open floor plan with plenty of entertainment space both indoors and out. The family room has a gas fireplace and it walks out onto one of the home's covered porches.

Biloxi Mississippi home

This Biloxi home is listed for $875,000 (Joan McCool)

The kitchen has been newly remodeled and has custom cabinets, granite counters, a pantry and a breakfast bar.

Biloxi Mississippi home

This Biloxi home is listed for $875,000. (Joan McCool)

The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and the main suite has double vanities in the bathroom and two walk-in closets.

Biloxi Mississippi home

This Biloxi home is listed for $875,000. (Joan McCool)

The property comes with its own dock that has two boat lifts. There is a large entertainment area under the home, too, with a cooking area, a shower, and parking.

Beach Boulevard - $730,000

Biloxi Mississippi home

This Biloxi home is listed for $730,000. (Imoto)

This home built in 1880 is on the National Register of Historic Places, sits facing the Gulf of Mexico, and is within walking distance of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and MGM Park stadium.

Biloxi Mississippi home

This Biloxi home is listed for $730,000. (Imoto)

The listing by Justin Britt of Exit Prestige Luxury Realty says that from the front porch alone, a buyer will be able to watch sunsets over the water, Mardi Gras parades, air shows, and fireworks shows.

Biloxi Mississippi home

This Biloxi home is listed for $730,000. (Imoto)

The home features French doors and high ceilings.

Biloxi Mississippi home

This Biloxi home is listed for $730,000. (Imoto)

The 3,295-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Biloxi Mississippi home

This Biloxi home is listed for $730,000. (Imoto)

There is also a bonus structure that could serve as a studio, a woodshop, or an apartment, and parking for five vehicles.