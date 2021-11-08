Biloxi, Mississippi real estate: What you can get for $900K

Biloxi, Mississippi, sits on the Mississippi Sound and was first settled way back in 1699 by French colonists.

The city, known for its landmark lighthouse built in 1848, now has a population of an estimated 46,000 and draws tourists and residents alike, seeking its sandy beaches and renowned seafood. Thrill-seekers also like to soak in the nightlife at the several casinos that operate around the clock in the Southern destination.

The beach community currently has around 525 active homes for sale with a median list price of $197,950, according to data from Realtor.com.

Here's what you can get in Biloxi with a budget of $900,000:

Rue Dauphine Circle - $875,000

This 3,212-square-foot home built in 2006 sits directly on the water just minutes from the Gulf and offers "phenomenal" views, according to the listing by Lynn Wade with Wiechert Realtors-Gulf Properties.

The house has an open floor plan with plenty of entertainment space both indoors and out. The family room has a gas fireplace and it walks out onto one of the home's covered porches.

The kitchen has been newly remodeled and has custom cabinets, granite counters, a pantry and a breakfast bar.

The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and the main suite has double vanities in the bathroom and two walk-in closets.

The property comes with its own dock that has two boat lifts. There is a large entertainment area under the home, too, with a cooking area, a shower, and parking.

Beach Boulevard - $730,000

This home built in 1880 is on the National Register of Historic Places, sits facing the Gulf of Mexico, and is within walking distance of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and MGM Park stadium.

The listing by Justin Britt of Exit Prestige Luxury Realty says that from the front porch alone, a buyer will be able to watch sunsets over the water, Mardi Gras parades, air shows, and fireworks shows.

The home features French doors and high ceilings.

The 3,295-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

There is also a bonus structure that could serve as a studio, a woodshop, or an apartment, and parking for five vehicles.