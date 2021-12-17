Des Moines, Iowa, real estate: What you can get for $950K

Des Moines, Iowa, is known nationwide as a critical junction for presidential hopefuls, the capital of the state that has long held the first caucus in the nation.

But the city is as also a major a hub for industry, particularly insurance – and holds several attractions beyond the Capitol Building such as the Science Center of Iowa, and the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park. It also has a famed farmer's market.

Des Moines has an incredibly affordable home market, too, with a median home listing price of $180,000, and there are currently more than 1,160 homes for sale in the city according to Realtor.com.

Here's what you can get in Des Moines with a budget of $950,000:

John Lynde Road - $945,000

This home built in 1937 sits just a few minutes from downtown in a premiere area, and the owners are members of the Greenwood Neighborhood Historical Association. The house was originally owned by The Des Moines Register's first female columnist, Myrtle Meyer Eldred, whose "Your Baby and Mine" advice column was syndicated in newspapers across the nation for more than 50 years.

According to the listing by Marc Lee of RE/MAX Precision, the fenced back yard is private and "park-like," with mature oaks, pines, dogwood and redbud trees along with a variety of perennial flowers.

Updated extensively with an addition in 1991, it was featured in Better Homes and Gardens magazine in 1998 and several further upgrades have been made since then. Multiple rooms gained fresh paint just this year.

The house on 1.2 acres is within walking distance of outdoor venue Salisbury House and Gardens, the Ashworth Swimming Pool, and the Des Moines Art Center.

It has four bedrooms, two full and two half-baths, two fireplaces and a heated four-car garage.

The kitchen has premium cherry cabinets and there is a separate breakfast room. An additional kitchenette is on the lower level.

There is a striking crystal chandelier in the dining room, and the family room has a vaulted ceiling, a fireplace, and windows looking out at the back yard.

Ridge Road – $674,000

This three-story home built in 1912 is in another historic neighborhood. It's located just a few blocks from Terrace Hill, the official governor's residence, and is less than a mile from Des Moines' world-renowned Sculpture Park.

According to the listing from Tom Stender-Custer of Century 21 Signature Real Estate, this Dutch Colonial Revival sits a mile from downtown and only a few blocks from the shops and restaurants of Ingersoll.

The house has a spacious front porch and an entry hall that leads through to the living room, which has a fireplace.

The 3,632-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a full bathroom and two half-baths.

The home has an eat-in kitchen along with a formal dining room.

There is also a library in the home that overlooks the back yard, along with a sun room.