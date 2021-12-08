Expand / Collapse search
What You Can Get For Your Money

Charleston, West Virginia, real estate: What you can get for $1.3 million

The city has become a draw due to its low cost of living and gorgeous scenery

West Virginia has received some great press as a destination of late, being recently named one of Condé Nast Traveler magazine's top 22 places to go in 2022 and landing its first national park earlier this year. 

Anyone who has basked in its gorgeous scenery can understand why, which might be the reason the state's capital city of Charleston has become a draw for some remote workers in the age of COVID-19.

Charleston sits at the confluence of the Elk and Kanawha Rivers, offering plenty of recreational activities along with a low cost of living. It's West Virginia's most populous city, and the median list price for a home there is currently $175,000 according to data from Realtor.com.

Here's what you can get in Charleston with a budget of $1.3 million:

Graff Lane – $1,290,000

Image 1 of 2

This Charleston home is listed for $1.29 million (Photo: Old Colony Realtors)

This 6,241-square-foot home sits on three wooded acres in the premiere Quarry Creek neighborhood, roughly ten minutes from downtown Charleston, according to the listing from Christie Goldman of Old Colony Realtors.

Charleston West Virginia home

This Charleston home is listed for $1.29 million (Photo: Jeff Haynes)

The home features vaulted ceilings, a formal living room with a fireplace, and a family room with a stone fireplace.

Charleston West Virginia home

This Charleston home is listed for $1.29 million (Photo: Jeff Haynes)

The kitchen has commercial grade appliances, and the home also has a separate formal dining room and a wet bar.

Charleston West Virginia home

This Charleston home is listed for $1.29 million (Photo: Jeff Haynes)

There is plenty of woodwork throughout the home, and it has both a recreation room and theater room. 

Image 1 of 2

This Charleston home is listed for $1.29 million (Photo: Jeff Haynes)

The house built in 2007 has six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, with the master suite on the main level. It also has a three-car garage.

Charleston West Virginia home

This Charleston home is listed for $1.29 million (Photo: Jeff Haynes)

The home has a sunroom, and its outdoor features include a covered patio along with a deck.