Reno, Nevada, real estate: What you can get for $2.5M

Reno is known as "The Biggest Little City in the World," and sits in the High Sierra foothills near Nevada's border with California.

Famed for its casino industry and tourism, Reno is also attractive to businesses and real estate buyers due to its favorable tax laws.

There is also an array of recreational activities both year-round and seasonally. With Lake Tahoe, the Truckee River and Pyramid Lake all in the area, there are plenty of water activities in the summer, while skiers and snowboarders take to the mountains in the winter.

According to data from Realtor.com, there are around 1,330 active home listings in Reno, with a median listing price of $539,000.

Here's what you can get in Reno with a $2.5 million budget:

Meadow Rock Court - $2,500,000

This 3,357-square-foot home built in 2019 sits on nearly an acre and has extensive mountain views.

There are an array of custom features according to the listing by J.P. Menante with Dickson Realty, and all furnishings are in included.

The kitchen has a huge island with bar seating along with a breakfast nook, pantry and a separate formal dining room with high ceilings.

The home has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, and its master suite has a walk-in closet and bath with double sinks and a garden tub.

The great room has a fireplace and so does the home's central courtyard.

Outdoor features include the home's 20-by-40-foot in-ground pool along with a spa and an outdoor kitchen, including a barbecue. The property is fully landscaped and also has a putting green.

The home has a three-car garage and room for RV parking.

Timbercreek Court – $1,999,000

This home sits in a private gated community just a 20-minute drive from Mt. Rose Ski Resort and roughly 30 minutes from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport – or to Lake Tahoe itself, according to the listing from Brooke Sullivan with Dickson Realty.

The house was built in 2005 on a 1.13-acre lot and underwent a substantial remodel in 2018.

The home's great room has vaulted beam ceilings, new wood floors and a fireplace.

The 4,010-square-foot home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a three-car garage. In the master suite there is a double-sided fireplace, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet.

The kitchen has a new backsplash, Alder cabinets, granite countertops and JennAir appliances along with two pantries.

There is also a wet bar in the home with custom woodwork, a refrigerator and a copper sink.

Outside, there is a 700-square-foot covered patio in addition to the open patio area, and the property was fully landscaped last year with nearly 100 new tree plantings.