Here's what you can get for $1M in Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas is known for its unique vibe, the annual South by Southwest festival and residents’ campaign to keep it “weird.”

But the city is also among the largest cities in Texas and is the state capital. And the Austin area is home to many major tech companies, including Dell’s headquarters and facilities for companies like IBM and Apple.

Austin has seen a seemingly “eternal boom,” Texas Monthly reported in 2016. And that has continued since, according to the Austin Chamber.

Even the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped demand for homes in Austin, though it has dramatically affected the amount of inventory hitting the market, according to the Austin Board of Realtors.

Residential sales in Austin dropped by 36.6 percent in May to 826 sales due to the limited inventory and new listings decreased by 18.7 percent, according to the Realtors group. But the median sale price increased by 10.7 percent year-over-year to $424,050.

Still, there were more than 1,600 active listings in Austin last month. Here’s a look at what you can get in Austin for $1 million:

Briarpatch - $995,000

This spacious home in northwest Austin is great for entertaining with formal living and dining spaces and more than an acre of land.

The 3,947-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Stephanie Nick of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home includes a flexible floor plan, according to the listing. The master suite and one other bedroom are on the ground floor, while two other bedrooms and a study sit upstairs. There are two fireplaces and a balcony.

The 1.3-acre property is lined by trees, is partially fenced and offers plenty of privacy. The outdoor space includes a patio, an in-ground pool and an additional detached garage that the listing suggests could be used for boat storage or as a workshop.

Hughes Park Lake - $975,000

This home offers wide lake views and is conveniently close to several full-service marinas.

The 2,862-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Susan Barringer of Kuper Sotheby’s International Real Estate.

The home features an open floor plan with walls of windows to take advantage of the views. The kitchen includes an eat-in bar and a walk-in pantry. The outdoor space includes two decks and a patio.

The luxurious master suite sits on the main floor. It includes a sitting area, dual walk-in closets and a bath with a steam shower. There’s a two-sided fireplace between the bedroom and bath.

Great Hills - $924,999

This remodeled home backs onto a golf course that makes for a scenic green backdrop.

The 3,667-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Erin Dunnigan of Team Price Real Estate.

The home has undergone extensive work in recent years. The kitchen was recently remodeled, and last year a new deck was installed by the pool, which is surrounded by a variety of exotic trees.

Inside, the home features vaulted ceilings, skylights, a fireplace and an in-law suite.

