Here's what you can get for $1M in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City is home to major businesses like insurer American Fidelity, retailer Hobby Lobby and energy companies like Chesapeake Energy and Devon Energy.

Continue Reading Below

With so many jobs, the local real estate market appears healthy. The OKC suburb of Edmond set new real estate records in 2019, reaching its highest total sales volume ever and hitting its highest average home sale price to date, The Oklahoman reported.

Here’s a look at some of the homes on the market in the Oklahoma City area for those with a $1 million budget:

Nichols Hills — $995,000

Image 1 of 12

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1.5M IN NASHVILLE

This 4,044-square-foot brick English Tudor-style home includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Leah Strickland and Whitney Moss Real Estate.

The home’s generous living spaces are great for entertaining, according to the listing. They include formal living and dining rooms and a family room with a vaulted ceiling that’s open to the kitchen.

There are three fireplaces. The living room, family room and a study each feature a fireplace and built-in shelves.

The property is located near Lake Hefner and its nine-mile bike trail. The home’s outdoor space includes an in-ground pool, covered patio, hot tub, cabana and a backyard putting green.

Rose Creek —$995,000

Image 1 of 12

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Located near Edmond’s Rose Creek Golf Course but out of chipping distance, this 4,529-square-foot brick home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Kyle Davis of Keller Williams Realty.

The home and pool house surround a private courtyard with a pool and hot tub. It features cathedral ceilings in the living room and a wall of windows, bringing in lots of natural light. The formal dining room connects to the eat-in kitchen via a butler’s pantry.

But the most noteworthy feature may be the spacious master suite. The master bath includes an “extravagant” shower, a standalone tub, dual sinks and a chandelier. The huge closet includes glass doors.

Oak Tree — $1M

Image 1 of 12

YOU CAN GET PAID $10K FOR MOVING TO THIS HEARTLAND AMERICAN CITY

This 4,218-square-foot ranch is also located near an Edmond golf course — Oak Tree Country Club, in this case, according to the listing with Nikki McClain of Flourish Real Estate Group. It includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The kitchen includes modern finishes, a large marble-topped island with seating and a six-burner stove. It’s open to the living room, which features a stone fireplace and a beamed ceiling. The media room includes a projector and a wet bar.

The master suite includes a bathroom with a freestanding tub and ample storage. There’s a center island dresser, a hidden tie rack, and a jewelry holder.

In back, there’s a saltwater pool and a hot tub. The outdoor space also includes recessed heaters and it overlooks the golf course.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE