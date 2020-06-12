Here's what you can get for $900,000 in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida, jumped into the national spotlight this week as the GOP announced it was moving a large part of its upcoming Republican National Convention festivities there due to coronavirus restrictions in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The city is in northeast Florida’s “First Coast” region and is crisscrossed by rivers and other waterways. Jacksonville is also the largest city in Florida, and it’s home to major companies including CSX, Fidelity and Winn-Dixie owner Southeastern Grocers.

As the coronavirus slowed the real estate market, home sales in the Jacksonville area in May were down 32.9 percent compared to a year earlier, according to the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. Sales in the region were down 8.1 percent year-to-date.

Inventory was “extremely low” and homes sold, on average, after 63 days on the market, according to the Realtors group.

However, Jacksonville ranks among the top few recovered markets in terms of both new listings and time-on-market, Realtor.com reported this week. The average sale price in Jacksonville was $220,000 over the past month, a 6.8 percent increase from a year ago, according to real estate firm Redfin.

Here’s a look at what you can get for $900,000 in Jacksonville:

Queen’s Harbor - $899,999

This home sits beside a freshwater lagoon that connects to the Intracoastal Waterway via a private lock.

The 3,267-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Jan Shields of Watson Realty Corp.

The open-plan home features a family room with cathedral ceilings and a fireplace, built-ins and lots of windows. The kitchen offers a center cooking island, high-end appliances and two sink stations. There’s also a game room and a study.

The property includes an enclosed patio with a pool. There’s also a private dock on the lagoon.

Oakwood Villas - $874,900

This large home sits on a resort-like 1.3-acre property beside the Arlington River.

The 5,178-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to the listing with Tammy Meyer of Avalon Properties.

The property includes a koi pond, mature oaks, 179 feet of riverfront and a private dock with a boat lift. There’s also an enclosed patio with an outdoor dining area and pool.

Inside, the 2003-built home features a two-story living room with a fireplace. The kitchen has an extra-wide refrigerator, large island and a breakfast bar. There are two master suites, one on the ground floor and one upstairs.

Old Ortega - $855,000

This fully remodeled 1940-built colonial revival home is located in a neighborhood known for its historic properties.

The 3,780-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Michael Kelly of Hover Girl Properties.

The large kitchen features a crisp white motif with a subway tile backsplash and includes professional-style appliances, including a double-size refrigerator. The home also has a fireplace, a sunroom and a breakfast room.

The luxurious master suite features a bathroom with a freestanding tub, separate walk-in glass door shower and two vanities. The master includes three closets as well.

