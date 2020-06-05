Here's what you can get for $1M in Virginia Beach

Virginia’s real estate markets have felt a downturn from the coronavirus like just about anyplace else, but scenic Virginia Beach remains a popular place to buy.

Sales prices in Southeast Virginia’s Hampton Roads region, which includes Virginia Beach, has increased 5.3 percent year-over-year as of April, according to Virginia Realtors. And the average number of days properties have sat on the market has dropped by 12 percent.

The city is a popular tourist destination with both beaches and bays. It’s also home to offices for major businesses and several Navy facilities.

It’s a city with a lot to offer someone looking for a new home on a permanent basis or for vacation use. Here’s what you can get in Virginia Beach with a $1 million budget:

Chesapeake Beach - $1 million

This beachfront home is near the mouth of Chesapeake Bay.

The 2,778-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, according to the listing with Karen Ward of Rose & Womble.

The 2003-built home features two balconies with water views, according to the listing. Inside, it includes details like a chef’s kitchen and an elevator.

The master suite features a double-sided fireplace and a private balcony. The master bathroom includes a large glass shower, separate oversize jetted tub and dual vanities.

Creeds - $985,000

This 15.4-acre estate offers open country living and two runways for private planes right in Virginia Beach.

The 4,300-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, one half-bath and one quarter-bath, according to the listing with Rita Piester.

The home, built in 2005, includes a wraparound porch with a metal roof, according to the listing. Inside, it has high ceilings, an open floorplan and a huge kitchen. The spacious master suite includes a large dressing room and a bathroom with heated floors.

The property also includes stables, a kennel, a pond and an airplane hangar.

Linkhorn Estates - $918,000

This updated federal-style brick home sits on a leafy cul-de-sac tantalizingly close to Linkhorn Bay on Virginia Beach’s Great Neck peninsula.

The 5,000-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, according to the listing with Andy Hubba of Exit Realty Professionals.

The modernized interior features crown, chair rail and picture frame molding, clean white finishes and a great room fireplace, according to the listing. The renovated kitchen has a huge island and a wine bar. The luxurious master suite has tray ceilings, a dressing room and a bathroom with a spacious four-fixture glass walk-in shower.

Amenities also include a media room with a wet bar over the garage, an in-ground pool and a deck and patio.

