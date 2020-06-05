Expand / Collapse search
What You Can Get For Your Money

Here's what you can get for $1M in Virginia Beach

Coastal cities offer beaches, bays and country life

By FOXBusiness
Dolly Lenz Real Estate CEO Dolly Lenz and Managing Director Jenny Lenz discusses the industry's rebound from coronavirus economic downturn.

Real estate making 'stunning' coronavirus recovery: Expert agents

Dolly Lenz Real Estate CEO Dolly Lenz and Managing Director Jenny Lenz discusses the industry's rebound from coronavirus economic downturn.

Virginia’s real estate markets have felt a downturn from the coronavirus like just about anyplace else, but scenic Virginia Beach remains a popular place to buy.

Sales prices in Southeast Virginia’s Hampton Roads region, which includes Virginia Beach, has increased 5.3 percent year-over-year as of April, according to Virginia Realtors. And the average number of days properties have sat on the market has dropped by 12 percent.

The city is a popular tourist destination with both beaches and bays. It’s also home to offices for major businesses and several Navy facilities.

It’s a city with a lot to offer someone looking for a new home on a permanent basis or for vacation use. Here’s what you can get in Virginia Beach with a $1 million budget:

Chesapeake Beach - $1 million

This beachfront Virginia Beach home is listed for $1 million. (VirginiaRealEstatePhotography.com)

This beachfront home is near the mouth of Chesapeake Bay.

The 2,778-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, according to the listing with Karen Ward of Rose & Womble.

This beachfront Virginia Beach home is listed for $1 million. (VirginiaRealEstatePhotography.com)

The 2003-built home features two balconies with water views, according to the listing. Inside, it includes details like a chef’s kitchen and an elevator.

This beachfront Virginia Beach home is listed for $1 million. (VirginiaRealEstatePhotography.com)

The master suite features a double-sided fireplace and a private balcony. The master bathroom includes a large glass shower, separate oversize jetted tub and dual vanities.

This beachfront Virginia Beach home is listed for $1 million. (VirginiaRealEstatePhotography.com)

Creeds - $985,000

This Virginia Beach home is on the market for $985,000. (Rita Piester & Associates Real Estate Services)

This 15.4-acre estate offers open country living and two runways for private planes right in Virginia Beach.

The 4,300-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, one half-bath and one quarter-bath, according to the listing with Rita Piester.

This Virginia Beach home is on the market for $985,000. (Rita Piester & Associates Real Estate Services)

The home, built in 2005, includes a wraparound porch with a metal roof, according to the listing. Inside, it has high ceilings, an open floorplan and a huge kitchen. The spacious master suite includes a large dressing room and a bathroom with heated floors.

This Virginia Beach home is on the market for $985,000. (Rita Piester & Associates Real Estate Services)

The property also includes stables, a kennel, a pond and an airplane hangar.

This Virginia Beach home is on the market for $985,000. (Rita Piester & Associates Real Estate Services)

Linkhorn Estates - $918,000

This home is listed for $918,000 in Virginia Beach. (Exit Realty Professionals)

This updated federal-style brick home sits on a leafy cul-de-sac tantalizingly close to Linkhorn Bay on Virginia Beach’s Great Neck peninsula.

The 5,000-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, according to the listing with Andy Hubba of Exit Realty Professionals.

This home is listed for $918,000 in Virginia Beach. (Exit Realty Professionals)

The modernized interior features crown, chair rail and picture frame molding, clean white finishes and a great room fireplace, according to the listing. The renovated kitchen has a huge island and a wine bar. The luxurious master suite has tray ceilings, a dressing room and a bathroom with a spacious four-fixture glass walk-in shower.

This home is listed for $918,000 in Virginia Beach. (Exit Realty Professionals)

Amenities also include a media room with a wet bar over the garage, an in-ground pool and a deck and patio.

This home is listed for $918,000 in Virginia Beach. (Exit Realty Professionals)

