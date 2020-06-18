Expand / Collapse search
What You Can Get For Your Money

Here's what you can get for $900,000 in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa real estate prices rise despite coronavirus

By FOXBusiness
Real estate watcher: Seeing ‘boom’ in single-family homes

Tulsa, Oklahoma, hosts various large and growing industries.

The city is known for being home to large energy, tech and aerospace companies. American Airlines also has a major maintenance facility there that employs more than 5,500 people, according to the company. Amazon has a new fulfillment center there.

And while the coronavirus has slowed new listings from hitting Tulsa’s real estate market, prices have continued to grow despite the pandemic. The median sale price in Tulsa during May was $178,000, according to the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors. That was a 7.88 percent increase compared to a year earlier and a 9.2 percent jump from 2018.

Meanwhile, the median number of days homes sat on the market was just 13 days, down by five days from a year earlier, according to the local Realtors group.

Here’s a look at what you can get for $900,000 in Tulsa:

Jenks Southeast - $897,000

This Tulsa home is listed for $897,000. (McGraw Realtors)

This home sits in a park-like gated neighborhood and has been listed for as much as $990,000.

The 5,569-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to the listing with Carol Brown of McGraw Realtors.

The 2005-built home features an open floorplan with cathedral ceilings, built-ins, a kitchen with granite counters and five total fireplaces, according to the listing. There’s also a large game room with a wet bar and a separate media room. The master suite includes a private sitting room, two walk-in closets and a “spa-style” bathroom.

Outside, the half-acre property includes a tree-lined backyard with an in-ground pool and a covered patio with a fireplace.

Midtown Tulsa - $890,000

This new construction property is listed for $890,000 in Tulsa. (Trinity Properties)

This new construction is located within walking distance of shopping and dining.

The 3,950-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Carri Ray of Trinity Properties.

The home includes two living spaces, coffered ceilings and a large open kitchen, according to the listing. Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom. There are two master bedrooms with oversized closets – one is already built and the builder can customize the other as desired. It could also be used as a game room or theater, the listing suggests. The stylish master bathroom includes a dual-head shower and a deep freestanding tub.

The buyer can design the backyard and there is room for a pool on the quarter-acre property, according to the listing.

Hampton Oaks - $875,000

This home is listed for $875,000 in Tulsa. (Courtesy of Blake Montgomery, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors and Mike Harrison Custom Homes)

This 2012-built home includes fine architectural details and backs onto 20 acres of woods.

The 6,000-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to the listing with Blake Montgomery of Chinowth & Cohen.

The kitchen includes a coffee bar and a large pantry, according to the listing. There are a theater and a game room with a wet bar. The home includes three fireplaces and features smart home technology.

The outdoor space includes a covered patio with a fireplace and an outdoor kitchen with a grill and wet bar.

