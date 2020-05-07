Bravo TV star’s California beach house listed for $2.7M

Karena Dawn, co-founder of the Tone It Up fitness brand and former star of Bravo’s "Toned Up" reality series, listed her Redondo Beach, California home for sale Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The modern, 2017-built property is listed for $2.69 million with Michael Grady and Jagger Kroener of The Agency.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY LIVING IN TYLER PERRY’S $18M BEVERLY HILLS MANSION: REPORT

The Instagram-able 4,359-square-foot home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing. It includes a luxurious master suite with a walk-in closet and a spa-style bathroom with a Japanese soaking tub, a large glass shower and a double vanity.

THIS CALIFORNIA BEACH HOME OFFERS AN UNFORGETTABLE ROOFTOP DECK

It’s rare to find a house like this in Los Angeles’ South Bay for less than $3 million, according to Grady.

“This house’s modern design allows for the interiors to extend to the outdoors, offering a true California lifestyle,” he said.

NFL QUARTERBACK PHILIP RIVERS LISTS $4.2M SAN DIEGO HOME

The airy home includes a double-height entry hall, floating staircase, large windows and a great room with high ceilings, receding glass doors and a wrap-around terrace. The kitchen offers glossy custom cabinets and a waterfall island with a breakfast bar.

MALIBU ‘KARDASHIANS’ BEACHFRONT MANSION UP FOR AUCTION

Glass walls open the living room to the backyard, which features a built-in barbecue, lounge space and a pool with a Baja shelf and elevated spa. Dawn told FOX Business it’s “a fantastic backyard to meditate in.”

REESE WITHERSPOON SELLS $17M CALIFORNIA MANSION

There’s also a detached guest house Dawn has used as a fitness studio.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Dawn paid $2.37 million for the home in 2018, records show.

“Whether we are entertaining or retreating, this home has been a personal sanctuary that is bittersweet to leave,” Dawn said. “Every space energizes me, whether through the views, plant life, or the sound of the waterfall over the pool.”

The property is located in The Avenues, a walkable neighborhood close to the beach and shopping and dining in Riviera Village.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS