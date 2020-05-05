Expand / Collapse search
NFL quarterback Philip Rivers lists $4.2M San Diego home

Former Chargers QB bound for Indianapolis

By FOXBusiness
DeBianchi Real Estate founder Sam DeBianchi discusses the housing market and says the coronavirus pandemic won't automatically cause city residents to move to the suburbs.

How will housing in a post-coronavirus world perform?



NFL quarterback Philip Rivers is selling his San Diego home after signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

The longtime Chargers QB took a one-year, $25 million deal with the Colts in March, but the family has reportedly been out of their San Diego home since January.

This San Diego home is listed for $4.199 million. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home comprises 6,844 square feet and is listed for $4.199 million with Shaun Worthen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The home offers ocean views, according to the listing. It has been updated with new sinks, mirrors and toilets in the master bathroom, new kitchen countertops, new carpet and fresh paint throughout.

This San Diego home is listed for $4.199 million. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

The 1-acre property also includes a large yard, a putting green, a saltwater pool, a spa, a barbecue area and a playhouse.

This San Diego home is listed for $4.199 million. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

The home is located in Santaluz, a gated community with amenities including a golf course, tennis courts and an indoor basketball court.

The property also sits in walking distance of an 11-acre park with trails and plenty of open space, and a short drive to the beach.

