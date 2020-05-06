This California beach home offers unforgettable rooftop deck

A $25 million home for sale in Montecito, Calif., is luxurious, but its greatest feature may be the enormous rooftop deck.

The 3,813-square-foot home listed with Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms on a 26,136-square-foot lot with ocean views.

The remodeled interior includes an onyx living room fireplace, wine refrigerator, heated loggia, fold-away glass doors and a basement media room, according to the listing.

Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom, and the master suite also includes an office and seating area with built-in storage.

The gated estate also includes a vanishing-edge pool, large terraces and a rear patio with an outdoor kitchenette, fireplace and pizza oven, according to the listing. The property sits directly across Channel Drive from Butterfly Beach and includes 101 feet of frontage.

The large rooftop deck offers plenty of space for entertaining and offers unobstructed ocean and island views. It’s such a selling point that the brokers produced a punny video to promote it:

The seller is Hadi Makarechian, a University of California regent and real estate developer who the brokers said is planning to build an equestrian estate in Santa Barbara.

