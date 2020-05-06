This California beach home offers unforgettable rooftop deck

Expand / Collapse search
Compass Vice President, realtor and former HGTV Host Mike Aubrey argues there is a pent-up demand for real estate, especially as coronavirus pushes more people to stay in and work from home.

Coronavirus won’t lead to negative real estate prices: Former HGTV host

Compass Vice President, realtor and former HGTV Host Mike Aubrey argues there is a pent-up demand for real estate, especially as coronavirus pushes more people to stay in and work from home.

A $25 million home for sale in Montecito, Calif., is luxurious, but its greatest feature may be the enormous rooftop deck.

The 3,813-square-foot home listed with Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms on a 26,136-square-foot lot with ocean views.

This Montecito, California home is listed for $25 million. (Toby Ponnay)

The remodeled interior includes an onyx living room fireplace, wine refrigerator, heated loggia, fold-away glass doors and a basement media room, according to the listing.

Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom, and the master suite also includes an office and seating area with built-in storage.

This Montecito, California home is listed for $25 million. (Toby Ponnay)

The gated estate also includes a vanishing-edge pool, large terraces and a rear patio with an outdoor kitchenette, fireplace and pizza oven, according to the listing. The property sits directly across Channel Drive from Butterfly Beach and includes 101 feet of frontage.

The large rooftop deck offers plenty of space for entertaining and offers unobstructed ocean and island views. It’s such a selling point that the brokers produced a punny video to promote it:

The seller is Hadi Makarechian, a University of California regent and real estate developer who the brokers said is planning to build an equestrian estate in Santa Barbara.

