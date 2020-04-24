Reese Witherspoon sells $17M California mansion

Reese Witherspoon recently sold her Los Angeles home for $17 million in a cash deal.

Continue Reading Below

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star and husband, Jim Toth, quietly sold their home in the ritzy Pacific Palisades neighborhood to AutoZone heiress Robin Formanek, Dirt reported.

PRINCE’S FORMER MANSION HITS MARKET FOR $30M

Witherspoon bought the under-construction property in 2014 for $12.7 million, records show. She reportedly tried to sell it for closer to $20 million in 2016 but didn’t find a buyer.

The 10,300-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to county property records. There’s a large backyard with a pool, but few other details about the home are available as it’s never been publicly listed since it was built in 2014.

However, Witherspoon’s social media posts offer some looks inside, as Realtor.com reported.

One Instagram post shows off the modern kitchen, with subway tile backsplash, white marble countertops and a chef’s stove/oven.

REESE WITHERSPOON DONATES TO TEACHER AID FUND AFTER DRESS GIVEAWAY BACKFIRES

KEVIN DURANT’S FORMER CALIFORNIA HOME FOR SALE AT $6M

Large built-in bookshelves and wide-beam hardwood floors appear in another post.

Other posts show what appears to be parts of a sizeable walk-in dressing room and master bath or vanity.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Of course, the sale doesn’t mean that Witherspoon’s Hollywood days are behind her. She reportedly purchased another home in Malibu last year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS