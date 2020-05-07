Meghan Markle, Prince Harry living in Tyler Perry's $18M Beverly Hills mansion: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been staying in a huge Beverly Hills mansion that belongs to actor and moviemaker Tyler Perry since they moved to California in March, DailyMail.com reported.

The formerly-royal couple met Perry through mutual friend Oprah Winfrey according to the report, which cited unidentified sources.

The secluded home is located on an 828,000-square-foot property at the rear of Beverly Ridge Estates, an exclusive guard-gated community that offers lots of privacy for the sought-after couple and their son Archie.

They’ve got plenty of room to spread out in the luxurious home. The 24,545-square-foot house includes eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, according to property records.

Whether this is a temporary stay or a permanent one remains to be seen. A change of hands for the property hasn’t been recorded since 2004, when it sold for $4.3 million. The house was built in 2012 and today the whole property is worth $18.29 million, according to the county assessor.

That would put the property within the couple’s apparent house budget, which the New York Post reported was between $15 million and $20 million.

There are just 14 homes in the private community, real estate agent Rochelle Maize told DailyMail.com. If Markle and Prince Harry are renting, the price is likely somewhere between $20,000 and $40,000, as that’s what’s she said is typical for the small, swanky neighborhood.

