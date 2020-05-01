Expand / Collapse search
Malibu 'Kardashians' beachfront mansion up for auction

Property last listed for $7.99M

By FOXBusiness
DeBianchi Real Estate founder Sam DeBianchi discusses the housing market and says the coronavirus pandemic won't automatically cause city residents to move to the suburbs.video

How will housing in a post-coronavirus world perform?

DeBianchi Real Estate founder Sam DeBianchi discusses the housing market and says the coronavirus pandemic won't automatically cause city residents to move to the suburbs.

A beachfront Malibu, California, home that appeared on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” will hit the auction block later this month.

The 4,456-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Concierge Auctions, which will take bids between May 27 and 29.

This home, which appeared on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” is up for auction later this month. (Concierge Auctions)

“Kardashians” fans will recognize the property as the home Caitlyn Jenner began renting for $14,500 per month shortly before separating from Kris Jenner and transitioning, according to Toptenrealestatedeals.com. Several family gatherings that appeared on the show took place at the property.

Caitlyn Jenner in the first official promotional trailer for the new documentary series, "I Am Cait," in 2015 in Malibu, Calif. (E! via AP)

The home has been remodeled since then. It features an open layout with high ceilings, light hardwood floors and modern finishes, according to the auction house. Large windows and glass sliders offer panoramic ocean and island views.

Amenities include a breakfast bar, a large deck with an outdoor lounge and dining area, a barbecue and a hot tub. There’s also enough room to put in an infinity pool and cabana, according to Concierge.

This home, which appeared on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” is up for auction later this month. (Concierge Auctions)

The property is gated for privacy. It also includes direct beach access.

The current owners paid $5.7 million for the property in 2014, records show. It was last listed for $7.99 million.

This home, which appeared on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” is up for auction later this month. (Concierge Auctions)

