Malibu 'Kardashians' beachfront mansion up for auction

A beachfront Malibu, California, home that appeared on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” will hit the auction block later this month.

The 4,456-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Concierge Auctions, which will take bids between May 27 and 29.

“Kardashians” fans will recognize the property as the home Caitlyn Jenner began renting for $14,500 per month shortly before separating from Kris Jenner and transitioning, according to Toptenrealestatedeals.com. Several family gatherings that appeared on the show took place at the property.

The home has been remodeled since then. It features an open layout with high ceilings, light hardwood floors and modern finishes, according to the auction house. Large windows and glass sliders offer panoramic ocean and island views.

Amenities include a breakfast bar, a large deck with an outdoor lounge and dining area, a barbecue and a hot tub. There’s also enough room to put in an infinity pool and cabana, according to Concierge.

The property is gated for privacy. It also includes direct beach access.

The current owners paid $5.7 million for the property in 2014, records show. It was last listed for $7.99 million.

