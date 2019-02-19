Venezuela's Maduro threatened by Cuba: Mary Anastasia O'Grady

President Trump, in major policy speech on Monday, said that he plans to banish socialism in “our hemisphere.”

Continue Reading Below

“The twilight hour of socialism has arrived in our hemisphere and frankly in many, many places around the world,” Trump said. “The days of socialism and communism are numbered, not only in Venezuela but in Nicaragua and in Cuba as well.”

However, Mary Anastasia O’Grady, a columnist at the Wall Street Journal and Latin America watcher, said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won’t be pushed out easily.

“I think he’s still there because the Cubans have told him, if you step down, we kill you,” she told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday. “The Cuban’s want him to hold on. Cuba wants to maintain that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

O’Grady added that the terrorist group Hezbollah is also in Venezuela and could create a problem.

“Hugo Chaves was importing Iranians for many years. They had direct flights from Caracas to Tehran—and they weren’t to go on vacation,” she said. “They were giving them Venezuelan passports so that they could travel throughout South America… and there’s lots of ugly things that have been put in place by this regime just for this day—they were preparing for this all along.”