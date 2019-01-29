Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó's one-on-one interview on FBN’s 'Trish Regan Primetime’

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaidó will sit down with FOX Business’ Trish Regan tonight for an exclusive one-on-one interview since the United States announced its support for the interim president.

Guaidó, 35, is the National Assembly leader who took an oath of office before a crowd of anti-government protesters that held their hands up during the symbolic swearing-in in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

The disputed president Nicolás Maduro is still clinging on to power and has broken diplomatic ties with the U.S. government.

President Trump has vowed to use the “full weight” of America’s power to help the poverty-stricken country go from a socialist state to a genuinely democratic Venezuela.

“All options are on the table. We want to help the people of Venezuela,” Trump told Trish Regan on Tuesday.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday announced sanctions against Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA and Maduro.

"The United States is holding accountable those responsible for Venezuela's tragic decline," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Guaidó supports the Trump administration’s plan to strip Maduro’s oil money.

You can catch the full interview with Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó on FOX Business’ “Trish Regan Primetime” starting at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday.