Prosecutors on Tuesday filed federal terrorism charges against 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, the man who police allege detonated a pipe bomb inside a pedestrian tunnel near the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Monday.
The collapse of Islamic State's self-proclaimed caliphate has not diminished the militant group’s ability to inspire attacks on Western targets via the internet, U.S. national security officials told senators on Wednesday.
The Islamic State group claimed Saturday that the Tunisian man who barreled his truck into a crowd in the French resort city of Nice was a "soldier" of the group.
Stepped-up security screenings produced long lines for travelers at Brazil's main airports on Monday in the aftermath of the truck attack in Nice, France and weeks ahead of the Olympic games in the South American nation.
French officials are still investigating Thursday’s Bastille Day terror attack that killed 84 people in Nice. The strategy of using soft targets to carry out terror attacks raises questions about the best way for cities to protect themselves, and at what cost?
French security officials are still assessing whether the driver of a truck that rammed into people on the Nice seafront was working alone or in a group, but the attack bears the hallmark of Islamist militants, the Paris prosecutor said on Friday.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday told his Russian counterpart in Moscow that the attack in the French city of Nice showed the need to find a faster way to end the "terrorist scourge."
At first, former Senator Joe Lieberman couldn’t make up his mind on which candidate he wanted to vote for in 2016, but during an interview Wednesday on the FOX Business Network’s Mornings with Maria, he announced his presidential pick for the first time.
Vice President Joe Biden traveled to Turkey on Wednesday to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other top officials, in hopes of conciliating relations with the U.S. ally.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation by voice vote on Friday that would allow the families of Sept. 11 attack victims to sue Saudi Arabia's government for damages, despite the White House's threat to veto the measure.
NYC & Minnesota Attacks: What We Know So Far A weekend full of terror, what you need to know this morning: Chelsea Bombing: - IED exploded in NYC on West 23rd Street at 8:30 pm on Saturday night, injuring 29 people - Police found a second unexploded device four blocks away, described as a pressure cooker attached to a cell phone.
With the capture of the New York City and New Jersey bombings suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami, Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson weighed in on the effectiveness of law enforcement and the future of the Department of Homeland Security.
On Monday morning smartphone users were tapped to aid in the hunt for terror suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami, who authorities linked to bombings in New York and New Jersey over the weekend.
