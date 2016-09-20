Terrorism

US stocks on track for record finish

U.S. stock indexes could close at a record high again on Monday, even after they seesawed following an explosion that rocked New York City’s Port Authority Bus Terminal during the busy morning commute.

Should We Sacrifice Personal Liberties to Be Safe?

French officials are still investigating Thursday’s Bastille Day terror attack that killed 84 people in Nice. The strategy of using soft targets to carry out terror attacks raises questions about the best way for cities to protect themselves, and at what cost?

Sen. Joe Lieberman Has Made His 2016 Pick

At first, former Senator Joe Lieberman couldn’t make up his mind on which candidate he wanted to vote for in 2016, but during an interview Wednesday on the FOX Business Network’s Mornings with Maria, he announced his presidential pick for the first time.

NYC & Minnesota Attacks: What We Know So Far

NYC & Minnesota Attacks: What We Know So Far A weekend full of terror, what you need to know this morning: Chelsea Bombing: - IED exploded in NYC on West 23rd Street at 8:30 pm on Saturday night, injuring 29 people - Police found a second unexploded device four blocks away, described as a pressure cooker attached to a cell phone.