Venezuela could see its first female president

María Corina Machado is looking to become the first female president of Venezuela.

The famous anti-Maduro activist Machado told “Trish Regan Primetime” exclusively that she “absolutely” will run for president of Venezuela when opposition leader Juan Guaidó calls for free elections.

“We are in a different moment. We need to move ahead,” she said.

If successful, she would become the first female president of Venezuela. Machado is likely the most conservative candidate that might run - a believer in open markets. Her English is quite strong, likely a result of her fellowship at Yale University.

"They have threatened our kids, they have hurt us physically,” Machado said, explaining how the secret police work in Venezuela.

“They follow me every single time I put a foot out of Caracas,” she said. “I cannot travel by commercial airplanes, because they have been instructed if they board me, they would lose their licenses. So, I have to travel by car.”

But she won’t be intimidated. In video exclusive to “Trish Regan Primetime”, Machado confronted the secret police, demanding to know who they worked for and whether it was really worth the money they were paid to betray their country.

Her story comes on the heels of the secret police visiting Guaidó’s home yesterday. Regan heard directly from Guaidó by phone after the program Thursday night. He thanked her for expressing concern and said, “My wife and daughter are fine and safe. Thank God. I am with them now.”

Regarding Machado’s promise to run for the presidency, sources told Regan that if Maduro were ever to run as well (unlikely considering how much the international community despises him ), she’d effectively become be the Ross Perot or Howard Schultz of Venezuela — pulling enough votes away from Leopoldo López.