Varney: Lori Lightfoot an example of ‘contradiction at the heart' of race debate

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," shared his thoughts on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the conversation surrounding race in the U.S.

VARNEY: WELCOME TO 'TAX THE RICH WEEK'

STUART VARNEY: How do you combat racism when you take a racial position yourself? How do you oppose skin color discrimination, when you discriminate by skin color?

It’s a contradiction at the heart of the debate on race.

A glaring example just surfaced in Chicago. The mayor, Lori Lightfoot, says she will only give interviews to Black and Brown journalists, no Whites.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The mayor doesn’t like what she calls "the overwhelming whiteness and maleness of Chicago media outlets." So, discriminate by skin color!

This may seem like a minor blip in the debate on race. But it’s symptomatic of the way the debate is being carried out.

Look what’s happening in our schools. Black kids encouraged to denounce Whites. White kids shamed! That’s critical race theory: division by skin color.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

You have to wonder what would happen if the mayor of Chicago were White and refused to give interviews to Blacks! Cancellation, at the very least!

Mayor Lightfoot has at least come right out with it. And it’s not gone down well. Chicago’s media is in an uproar!

And at least one outlet, The Chicago Tribune, has pulled out of a planned interview.

Good. May the pushback continue.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO