Varney on green agenda: Biden team walking into yet another crisis

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," warned the Biden administration’s approach to climate change will get the U.S. into another crisis.

STUART VARNEY: Watch out. At the big climate conference next month, America will be faced with a demand for money. Lots of it.

The Wall Street Journal reports that in July, Climate Envoy John Kerry held a meeting with representatives of poor countries. The poor presented the rich with a demand: they want $750 billion every year, to help them quit fossil fuels.

The journal says Kerry was silent when the demand was made.

The Biden team is walking into yet another crisis.

There's no way voters would approve us sending trillions overseas.

He only has 13 days to get that $3.5 trillion Green New Deal. If he doesn't get it, American Greens will be mad as hell, and the rest of the world will doubt our green commitment.

And worst of all, just as the conference begins, the world is hit with an energy crisis: there's not enough fossil fuel, and renewables are not filling the gap.

Many of these crises are self-inflicted wounds. They make Biden look weak, indecisive and incompetent.

Afghanistan. The border. Defund the police. Closing much-needed pipelines. Vaccine mandates. It’s a long list where the administration has to keep a lid on the crises they have created.

And now climate.

They'd better pray for some global warming, because when it gets cold, that renewable green agenda goes out the window, and Biden again looks out of touch with reality.