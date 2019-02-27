US military intervention in Venezuela may begin very soon: Gen. Tata

U.S. military intervention in Venezuela may begin very soon, according to retired Brigadier General Anthony Tata.

Continue Reading Below

“I think in the next two weeks we are going to see this thing bubble up and foment,” he told FOX Business’ Trish Regan on Tuesday. “The aid has to get in there and importantly President Trump has made this sort of a line in the sand so he needs to do something that will affect or he needs to set the conditions that will affect the transition to [Juan] Guaido for power.”

But Doug Schoen, author of “The Threat Closer to Home: Hugo Chavez and the War Against America,” cautioned that the U.S. should gain consensus in the region before making such a move.

“We need to consider intervention but we need to get the conservative Latin American countries in the Lima Group, particularly Brazil, Argentina to join us,” Schoen said in a separate interview with Regan. “We have a sorry history of unilateral intervention in Latin America that has not worked out so well.”

Vice President Mike Pence, in an exclusive interview on FOX Business earlier this week, said “all options are on the table” to help end the brutal dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, including military action.