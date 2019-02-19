Venezuela’s Juan Guaidó plans humanitarian aid along Colombia border, despite Maduro block

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, speaking in an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Trish Regan, said he is confident humanitarian aid will get to the people of Venezuela.

Continue Reading Below

“We will have a fantastic opportunity this Saturday to accept important humanitarian aid that the government in Venezuela has forbidden,” Guaidó said on Tuesday. “We have a fantastic example to pull our country out of this crisis outside.”

The opposition is planning to deliver stockpiles of U.S. aid along the Colombian-Venezuelan border this weekend in defiance of embattled president Nicolás Maduro.

“President Trump’s help has been instrumental; it’s been key for this international coalition.” Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó

Guaidó, the National Assembly leader who took an oath of office before a crowd of anti-government protesters, credits President Trump as the force behind the anti-socialist movement.

Advertisement

“President Trump’s help has been instrumental; it’s been key for this international coalition,” he said.

The Venezuelan people are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis as Maduro has reportedly blocked aid from entering the country, telling his military, “We are not beggars,” while insisting no such crisis exists in the South American country, despite multiple news reports of food shortages and starving people.

The Maduro regime is clinging to power as the free world closes in on him. New video sent to “Trish Regan Primetime” by sources in Venezuela shows the military preventing access to the humanitarian aid on the Colombian border.

Trump issued a dire warning to the Maduro army urging Venezuelan military officials to support the country’s opposition and refrain from any violence.

“If you choose this path, you will find no safe harbor, no easy exit and no way out. You will lose everything,” the president said as he addressed the ongoing crisis in Venezuela at Florida International University's main campus in West Miami-Dade on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Guaidó said Democracy and freedom are the fundamental causes that will liberate not just Venezuela from socialistic dictators, but other oppressed nations as well.

“Our agenda among the Venezuelan opposition today, is very clear – to build a better country,” he said. “A transition government, removal from power, and transition toward elections. Unfortunately, the government of Maduro is nearing its end in the very worst manner.”