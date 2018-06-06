US Marine Corps weighs wooing older members for new cyber force
Marine Corps officials are quick to emphasize the core recruiting mission will remain the same for the branch that boasts having the toughest warriors in the U.S. military.
A robotics company that made its animal-like walking machines famous on YouTube is emerging from a quarter-century of stealth.
The decision comes after employees at the tech giant voiced concern about the weaponization of its artificial intelligence technology.
The gun maker booked stronger earnings and revenue than expected.
Sturm Ruger and Smith & Wesson owner post gains.
The company is also exploring options for paddle boards and bike helmets.
Revenue from the company's aeronautics business, which makes the F-35 jet, rose 6.7 percent to $4.4 billion. The business accounted for about 38 percent of its total revenue in the quarter.
Google’s employees have voiced concerns about providing products for the U.S. military.
The Defense Department’s pending cloud storage contract could span a decade and will likely be its largest yet.
The ad is based on reports that the Defense Department’s next cloud storage contract may be valued in the billions of dollars.
"I will never sign a bill like this again," Trump said.
The bank will prohibit customers from selling guns to people under 21 years old.
Cybersecurity expert Morgan Wright discusses whether the U.S. is prepared for a possible cyberattack from Russia on its power grids.
Elon Musk’s company is using low prices and reusable boosters to snag business from global rivals.
America still outspending allies in terms of percentage of GDP.
“We helped Wall Street, we helped Main Street,” the president declares.
The sporting-goods retailer has faced some pushback after implementing new restrictions on gun sales.
President Donald Trump’s nomination of CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could have profound implications when it comes to U.S. policy toward Iran.
The twin-rotor Chinooks would replace an aging fleet of Sikorsky CH-53 helicopters, which have been in operation since 1969, now manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp.
American Outdoor Brands reported a sharp drop in quarterly sales on soft consumer demand.