VP Mike Pence: Hopeful for a peaceful transition in Venezuela; all options on the table

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking in an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Trish Regan, said all options are on the table when asked whether the U.S. will consider military action to secure a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela.

“Trump has made it clear that while we hope for a peaceful transition, we hope that the diplomatic and economic pressure and the voice of nations around the world will result in a peaceful transition,” the Vice President said on Monday. “All options are on the table.”

Pence, speaking from Bogotá Columbia, is in the region amid reports of violence along the border as workers attempt to deliver humanitarian aid which is being blocked by Maduro forces. Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaidó is reportedly urging the Trump administration to consider a military intervention to remove embattled Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro from power.

Pence and Guaidó met in Bogota as the U.S. announced further sanctions on Venezuela officials, urging U.S. allies to follow suit. The administration also announced a $56 million aid package to help cope with migrants fleeing the turmoil.

“We’re simply not going to allow a regime that terrorizes and oppresses, and brings such depravation and poverty to its people to continue,” Pence said on “Trish Regan Primetime.”

The Vice President said it’s time for Venezuela’s armed forces to stand with Guaidó who the U.S. recognizes as Venezuela's President.

“To the people of Venezuela, including members of the Armed Forces, the United States of America stands with you if you will stand for freedom,” Pence said. “It’s time for the members of the Armed Forces to look aside from the mask-wearing terrorists that make their way through the streets and threaten violence; To look aside from the brutality of the Maduro regime. To think of their children, to think of their families, to think of their country, and their future.”

