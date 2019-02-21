Trish Regan Primetime

US must focus on Venezuela to prevent Hezbollah in our backyard: Trish Regan
The evidence is overwhelming: Hezbollah is active in socialist Venezuela.
Alexandra Forseth, daughter of U.S. prisoner in Venezuela, expresses her concern for her father after he left a voicemail saying that there is going to be a “cleanup operation if things go south.”
Venezuelan opposition activist Maria Corina Machado discusses how disputed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is preventing the Venezuelan people from getting humanitarian aid.
Greylock Capital President Hans Humes discusses how disputed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is refusing to step down, despite the pressure he is facing from the Venezuelan people.
FBN’s Trish Regan says that there is a danger in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) populous socialist rhetoric and that socialism is not a sustainable economic system.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó weighs in on the Americans currently being held captive in Venezuela.
Dr. Jaime Lorenzo on the horrible health conditions in Venezuela and the inadequate power supplies in hospitals.
Isaias Medina, former Venezuela senior diplomat to the U.N., on the economic and humanitarian problems facing Venezuela.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó discusses the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and says President Trump’s help has been “instrumental” in the country's fight for freedom.
Liberal columnist Adam Epstein and American Majority CEO Ned Ryun on how former FBI Director Andrew McCabe said that there were discussions within the DOJ on whether the 25th Amendment should be used to remove President Trump from office.
Economist Ben Stein on the problems surrounding socialism and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) Green New Deal.
Conservative author and speaker David Harris Jr. on how “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett claimed that he was the victim of a hate crime.
Maj. Gen. Bob Scales (Ret.) on how the U.S. military is set to deliver 200 tons of humanitarian aid into Columbia for the people of Venezuela and how Cuba is helping disputed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) says that he supports President Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency and that there is a crisis at the southern border.
Retired Brigadier General Anthony Tata on how disputed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he wouldn't resign and vowed to rebuild Venezuela's economy.
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) discusses how President Trump is planning to declare a national emergency to build the wall.
FOX News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel on the lack of medical care in Venezuela and how disputed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is preventing supplies from entering the country.
Former Venezuelan soccer player and former “The Bachelor” star Juan Pablo Galavis on the crisis in Venezuela and how Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido is trying to help the Venezuelan people.
Former George W. Bush senior adviser Brad Blakeman and exiled Venezuelan Mayor David Smolansky , discuss Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) political attack against special envoy to Venezuela Elliot Abrams during a House hearing.