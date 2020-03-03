Super Tuesday frontrunner Joe Biden promises cancer cure, jabs Wall Street

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden promised to pursue cures for debilitating diseases like cancer and took a shot at Wall Street in a raucous speech to supporters in Los Angeles following his strong performance in Super Tuesday primaries.

As of 11:20 p.m. ET, Biden was projected to win eight of the 14 states on Super Tuesday – a stark turnaround following poor performances in Iowa and New Hampshire. The former vice president touted several of his key policy proposals during his speech, including his continued support of the Affordable Care Act, during his speech in California, where top 2020 rival Bernie Sanders was projected to win.

“Access to hospitals in rural areas as well as urban areas, access to care – a bold vision,” Biden said of his health care approach. “We’ll invest billions of dollars to find, and I promise you, cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s and diabetes.”

Biden has vowed to build on the Affordable Care Act enacted during his stint in the Obama administration. He referenced lower drug prices for Americans, an end to surprise billing and expanded coverage for low-income Americans as key tenets of his approach.

Biden’s campaign website says that he will unveil proposals for public health challenges, such as his plans to pursue a cure for cancer, “in the coming months.” At present, few other details are available.

The former U.S. senator from Delaware has also vowed to rebuild America’s middle class through various initiatives, such as increased saving incentives. At the same time, Biden would crack down on Wall Street and the wealthiest Americans through increased taxes.

“Let’s get something straight – Wall Street didn’t build this country, you built this country,” Biden said in the speech. “The middle class built this country and unions built the middle class.”

In December, Biden unveiled a plan to impose nearly $1 trillion in new corporate taxes if elected president. His plan would raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, up from 21 percent under the Trump administration, and push the top tax rate for wealthy Americans to 39.6 percent from 37 percent, among other policy shifts.

Biden also touched on other platform issues, such as his plan to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change and pass gun control laws. His speech in Los Angeles was briefly interrupted by anti-dairy protesters.

