Hollywood rallies around Joe Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

Hollywood stars including Debra Messing and Alyssa Milano are rallying around former Vice President Joe Biden after his success in South Carolina.

Iconic singer Cher, a big fan of Biden, appeared to jab at stars who waited to endorse him, in a tweet on Monday night.

"I'm proud to say, this was taken 'before' South Carolina," Cher wrote on Twitter along with a photo of herself and Biden.

Messing and Milano endorsed Biden on Monday. Milano has been publicly involved in politics for years. She appeared ready to throw her support behind Andrew Yang, but Milano pulled out of a fundraiser for him at the last minute, citing what she described as the campaign's lack of urgency regarding sexual misconduct allegations against a Yang campaign staffer.

Former Paramount Pictures chairwoman Sherry Lansing will host a fundraiser for Biden on Wednesday, Deadline reported. She was going to hold it inside her home but has now made plans to expand outdoors after the guest list doubled.

"We had reached our goal," Lansing told Deadline. "Then South Carolina happened and people just kept calling and calling and calling."

Other Hollywood stars supporting Biden include actresses Jane Lynch and Vivica A. Fox. Fox joined Biden on the campaign trail in North Carolina last week.

Celeb endorsements aren't the only ones that Biden has been courting. He picked up endorsements from former Democratic rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

Meanwhile, Biden's competitor Mike Bloomberg has picked up the endorsement of singer John Mellencamp, while Sen. Bernie Sanders boasts the support of pop singer Ariana Grande.