Protesters storm Joe Biden's podium

Protesters briefly interrupted Joe Biden's Super Tuesday celebratory remarks to supporters in Los Angeles.

Women holding signs reading "Let Dairy Die" stormed the podium where Biden was giving remarks Tuesday night, flanked by his wife and sister. Biden moved to the side as security removed the women.

Protesters from the animal rights group have interrupted recent campaign events in Nevada and California. Topless women with "Let Dairy Die" written on their chests protested a Bernie Sanders campaign event earlier this month.

As soon as the women were removed, Biden resumed his remarks, seemingly unfazed.

Biden has not made the fate of dairy farmers a focus of his -- up until three days ago -- struggling campaign. He did find himself under fire during the Iowa Caucus for campaigning with former Iowa governor and Obama Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. The criticism came not from dairy protestors, but from farmers who helped fund his seven-figure salary.

On his web site, in his "Plan for Rural America," Biden mentions diary farmers only once: "The Biden Administration will partner with small and mid-sized farmers to help them collectively create supply chains to deliver fresh produce and other products to schools, hospitals, and other major state and federal institutions ... it will help farmers identify markets for specialty crops and secondary products, like ice cream produced by dairy farmers to bring in additional revenue."

