2020 Campaign

Protesters storm Joe Biden's podium

'Let Dairy Die' disrupts primary event for second time

Associated Press
Protesters briefly interrupted Joe Biden's Super Tuesday celebratory remarks to supporters in Los Angeles.

BIDEN’S SUPER TUESDAY BOUNCE BACK GIVES STOCK FUTURES LIFT

Women holding signs reading "Let Dairy Die" stormed the podium where Biden was giving remarks Tuesday night, flanked by his wife and sister. Biden moved to the side as security removed the women.

Supporters hold a sign before a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Protesters from the animal rights group have interrupted recent campaign events in Nevada and California. Topless women with "Let Dairy Die" written on their chests protested a Bernie Sanders campaign event earlier this month.

As soon as the women were removed, Biden resumed his remarks, seemingly unfazed.

Biden has not made the fate of dairy farmers a focus of his -- up until three days ago -- struggling campaign. He did find himself under fire during the Iowa  Caucus for campaigning with former Iowa governor and Obama Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. The criticism came not from dairy protestors, but from farmers who helped fund his seven-figure salary.

On his web site, in his "Plan for Rural America," Biden mentions diary farmers only once: "The Biden Administration will partner with small and mid-sized farmers to help them collectively create supply chains to deliver fresh produce and other products to schools, hospitals, and other major state and federal institutions ... it will help farmers identify markets for specialty crops and secondary products, like ice cream produced by dairy farmers to bring in additional revenue."

SUPER TUESDAY SEES HOLLYWOOD RALLY AROUND JOE BIDEN