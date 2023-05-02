Stuart Varney: Hunter Biden's baby mama drama is a political minefield and 'nightmare' for the entire family

During his "My Take," Tuesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney roasted Hunter Biden for wanting to cut child support payments to his 4-year-old daughter born out of wedlock, arguing that, apart from looking like a "dead-beat dad," the situation is a political minefield and public nightmare for the entire Biden family.

STUART VARNEY: Hunter Biden marched into court with a small army of lawyers Monday. I wonder how much they cost.

Hunter wants to cut child support payments he has to make to his former lover. He says he can't afford it.

LARRY KUDLOW: HUNTER BIDEN MIGHT FINALLY FACE ACCOUNTABILITY

Apart from looking like a dead-beat dad, he has opened himself up to financial scrutiny from a no-nonsense judge.

She could force him to reveal his income. How much came from China, and who bought his paintings?

It's a political minefield and a publicity nightmare for the whole Biden family.

Think about this: The child in question is the granddaughter of the President of the United States, but he does not recognize her.

How is she going to feel about this rejection? Never being held by her father or grandfather. Not growing up with her cousins.

At Christmas, the president's dog got a stocking. His seventh grandchild did not, and yet the president plays the role of the kindly old guy, always ready with a smile, always trying to bring people together.

I think he should man up, get honest, and reverse course.

Tell Hunter to live with the problems he's created, and invite his granddaughter to stay at the beach house this summer, or check out the White House where her famous granddad lives.

