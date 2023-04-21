Expand / Collapse search
GOP lawmaker hints at Biden impeachment as Hunter scandal deepens: 'How can we not?'

IRS employee comes forth claiming the Hunter Biden investigation has been ‘influenced by politics’

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., discusses intelligence officials discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story, new reports from the Biden family business deals probe, and China's continuous threats to Taiwan.

Rep. Tim Burchett rips Biden WH over influence peddling: 'Corruption goes straight to the top'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., discusses intelligence officials discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story, new reports from the Biden family business deals probe, and China's continuous threats to Taiwan.

A Republican on the House Oversight Committee is warning evidence of the Biden family's corruption is growing deeper and could lead to impeachment after new revelations from an IRS whistleblower and ex-CIA official in the Hunter Biden probe.

"This is just the very tip of the iceberg. This very brave IRS agent coming forward, I think will just start it. They're talking about impeaching Biden. How could we not impeach Biden if this does, in fact, reach him?" Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said on "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

The IRS whistleblower, who’s reportedly been at the agency for more than 10 years, has alleged the federal investigation into Hunter Biden is being mishandled by the Biden administration. The whistleblower also alleges "clear conflicts of interest" in the investigation.

"Finally, we have one person inside the IRS that's doing it right. He's found something very bad, very troubling, very illegal," Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist also told host Maria Bartiromo.

The president's son has been under federal investigation since 2018. The investigation concerns the presence of suspicious activity reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

Joe and Hunter Biden hug

"How could we not impeach Biden" if he's implicated in interfering with Hunter Biden's federal investigation, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., posited on "Mornings with Maria" Friday. (Getty Images)

The lawyer for the whistleblower joined "Special Report with Bret Baier" Thursday night claiming his client is "not a political person" and does not have a "political agenda," but does have documents to support his allegations that he hopes to bring to both congressional Democrats and Republicans.

"If you delve into it deep enough, there's prostitution rings involved in this. Human trafficking has been rumored to be a part of some of these so-called companies that have allowed the Biden family to profit. It is gross and it is disgusting about what has been allowed to go on," Burchett said.

Senator-elect Joseph Biden and wife Nelia cut his 30th birthday cake at a party in Wilmington, November 20th. His son, Hunter waits for the first piece. | Getty Images

The whistleblower’s attorney said his client has also detailed examples of "preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected."

Reports have suggested the senior political appointee could be in reference to Attorney General Merrick Garland and his testimony on Capitol Hill in March – and last year – that stressed that U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss can conduct the Hunter Biden investigation independently.

Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist reacts to revelations in the Hunter Biden investigation and Biden's tax and spending spree.

IRS whistleblower is 'playing it by the book': Grover Norquist

Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist reacts to revelations in the Hunter Biden investigation and Biden's tax and spending spree.

"I cannot imagine how the Justice Department allowed this to go on, if not for corruption at the highest level. And they are in some serious trouble right now. I think they know it," Burchett reacted.

Tax watchdog Norquist indicated that the IRS whistleblower is following the law and reporting the concerns appropriately.

"He didn't give it to his favorite journalist. He's not leaking it. He's taking it to the Congress and saying: you need to know the law is not being followed," Norquist said. "This is very important to follow up on. But we really have a lot of respect for this IRS agent who's playing it by the book."

Burchett further warned Chinese "collusion" goes "very deep" with the Biden family and the evidence he's seen in committee is going from "bad" to "worse."

"[China has] so much invested in this White House now, that their cover-up upon cover-ups will continue. But I can assure you that the American people understand what's going on," he said. "And I can assure you that [Oversight] Chairman Comer and Chairman Jordan are steering this in the right direction. As I stated before, this is complete collusion with the communist Chinese. They bought and sold this White House."

Attorney Andy McCarthy discusses the IRS whistleblower who came forward about the Hunter Biden probe on 'The Bottom Line.'

IRS whistleblower raises new question in Hunter Biden case

Attorney Andy McCarthy discusses the IRS whistleblower who came forward about the Hunter Biden probe on ‘The Bottom Line.’

Meanwhile, testimony from a former CIA official has revealed that then-Biden campaign senior adviser now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken "played a role in the inception" of the public statement signed by 51 current and past intelligence officials that claimed the Hunter Biden laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. 

Former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morrell revealed that Blinken was "the impetus" of the public statement signed in October 2020 – weeks before the presidential election – that implied the laptop belonging to Hunter Biden was disinformation.

"If I was those 51 people, I'd be lawyering up right now because they're going to be asked in public at some point what they knew and if they knew that all this other stuff was going on, because it is very damning," Burchett said.

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.