Media's Hunter Biden cover-up allowed a 'grifter' to get to the White House: Sen. Ron Johnson

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, weighed in on the latest details surfacing from the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, arguing that the media has remained "corrupt and complicit" with their biased coverage.



SEN. RON JOHNSON: Well, first of all, I have empathy for any parent that's dealing with somebody as troubled as Hunter Biden, no doubt about it. But when you're Vice President of the United States and you see your son grifting and profiting off of your family name, you shut that down. And you don't lie to the American public by saying that you've never talked to your son about overseas business deals. So unfortunately, we have a grifter in the White House right now.

And President Biden is showing he's unfit for office. He is compromised. I don't know to what extent those compromises have impacted our foreign policy. My guess is it's impacted it in a negative way. So that's what we have unfortunately, the press covered up the laptop. I don't think Joe Biden would be president had the press been honest instead of being corrupt and complicit. But, you know, Maria, it's not a fair fight. We're not dealing through a level playing field here because we have highly biased media.

