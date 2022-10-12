Expand / Collapse search
Media's Hunter Biden cover-up allowed a 'grifter' to get to the White House: Sen. Ron Johnson

Hunter Biden and his international business dealings have negatively impacted America's foreign policy, argued Sen. Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, discusses the highly anticipated midterm elections along with the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and his laptop on ‘Mornings with Maria.’  video

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, weighed in on the latest details surfacing from the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, arguing that the media has remained "corrupt and complicit" with their biased coverage. 

SEN. RON JOHNSON: Well, first of all, I have empathy for any parent that's dealing with somebody as troubled as Hunter Biden, no doubt about it. But when you're Vice President of the United States and you see your son grifting and profiting off of your family name, you shut that down. And you don't lie to the American public by saying that you've never talked to your son about overseas business deals. So unfortunately, we have a grifter in the White House right now. 

Hunter and Joe Biden

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden(R) is comforted by his son Hunter Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after being sworn in during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC. (KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

And President Biden is showing he's unfit for office. He is compromised. I don't know to what extent those compromises have impacted our foreign policy. My guess is it's impacted it in a negative way. So that's what we have unfortunately, the press covered up the laptop. I don't think Joe Biden would be president had the press been honest instead of being corrupt and complicit. But, you know, Maria, it's not a fair fight. We're not dealing through a level playing field here because we have highly biased media. 

SCOTT PERRY SUGGESTS POTENTIAL HUNTER BIDEN CHARGES HIDE A 'TREASURE TROVE' OF THE BIDENS' CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

