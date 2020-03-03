Sanders' support from tech employees is key to winning California

Bernie Sanders seems to be the top choice among Google and Amazon employees despite not being that popular among wealthy tech executives. From software engineers to warehouse workers, there is a general consensus by California’s technology industry that the Vermont senator is the candidate they back, not only with their words but also their dollars, according to a Guardian analysis.

Sanders received the most money, from the largest number of individual donors, among employees of Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, Uber, Tesla and SpaceX, Oracle and Microsoft. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was a distant second with Pete Buttigieg, who exited the race Sunday night, falling close behind. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, edged out Warren with Facebook and Microsoft donations, though Warren raked in more individual donors among the employees of both companies.

Sanders led the pack with 5,725 donors for a total contribution of $727,702. Warren's campaign brought in 2,948 donors for $484,011, and Buttigieg had 2,140 donors for $340,717.

Sanders topping the list has signaled an appeal to voters in the richest delegate state, California -- and one of the richest congressional districts in the country, San Fransico. California and its 415 pledged delegates are the most coveted prize in the Democratic primary on March 3, otherwise known as Super Tuesday.

This analysis is based on campaign finance filings for the presidential campaigns through January. It includes donations greater than $200 made directly to campaigns, as well as smaller donations made through ActBlue, which processes online donations for the candidates. It is limited to voters who listed their home addresses in California.

Sanders' campaign raised $46.5 million dollars in February -- his best month yet on the campaign trail. The senator has raised over 150 million dollars since his presidential campaign began last February.

