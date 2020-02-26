Who is Bernie Sanders' wife?

As a presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders continues to gain momentum in the Democratic primaries, his wife, Jane Sanders, is likely to receive more of the spotlight as well.

Continue Reading Below

The couple has been together for more than 30 years after marrying in 1988, when Sanders was the mayor of Burlington, Vermont.

WHO IS PETE BUTTIGIEG'S HUSBAND? 5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

Jane Sanders was by her husband's side when he competed for the 2016 Democratic nomination, with The Hill describing her as "Bernie's go-to messenger." Her Twitter feed is filled with meet-and-greets with Sanders supporters from California to Texas.

Jane Sanders was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1950 (her husband was born in 1941). Bernie Sanders was also born in Brooklyn, but the two didn't meet until they were both living in Vermont, according to a profile of Jane Sanders in The Hill.

SANDERS' PROPOSED FUNDING PLAN MAY FALL TRILLIONS SHORT

She's been with her husband on every step of his national political journey, helping him buy ads, acting as his chief of staff and even helping him draft legislation.

"If I didn't work for him I'd never see him," she told The American Spectator in 1995.

Jane Sanders' career has revolved around education. She graduated from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont, in 1980 and returned to the school to act as interim president from 1996 to 1998, according to her LinkedIn.

Jane Sanders had a dramatic end to her tenure as president of Vermont's now-defunct Burlington College when she resigned in 2011. The school closed in 2015, citing debt incurred due to a $10 million land purchase that Jane Sanders oversaw in 2010 in hopes of expanding the college.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE