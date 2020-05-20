Coronavirus protesters offer free haircuts at Michigan Capitol

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lockdown protesters in Michigan found a creative way to express their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus-related business restrictions Wednesday by offering free haircuts on the Capitol lawn.

The event is organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, which has staged previous protests.

"Citizens are tired of being treated like babies,” coalition co-founder Meshawn Maddock said in a statement. “As adults, we know what needs to be done to stay safe. Any citizen has the right to participate, or not participate, in Operation Haircut. Lansing elites love to tell everyone else how to live. That is not freedom."

Whitmer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Whitmer, a Democrat, extended the state's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order to May 28 but has allowed the northern part of the state to begin reopening on Friday. She also permitted manufacturing workers to head back to work starting May 11, including Michigan's Big 3 auto companies, Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler.

The coalition's "Operation Haircut" is inspired by Karl Manke, a 77-year-old barber who reopened his shop last week in defiance of Whitmer's orders. Manke told news organizations that police cited him twice for reopening his barbershop in Owosso, Michigan, where he has cut hair for 60 years.

The coalition said attendees will be encouraged to wear face masks. Previous protests in Lansing have drawn criticism after demonstrators disregarded social distancing.

