Coronavirus

Ford restarts with coronavirus safety measures after $2 billion 1Q loss

The automaker will use the lessons it learned from reopening in China

By FOXBusiness
Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler being to reopen production facilities with new coronavirus-related protocols. FOX Business’ Grady Trimble with more.video

Big automakers reopen factories with coronavirus safety plans

Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler being to reopen production facilities with new coronavirus-related protocols. FOX Business’ Grady Trimble with more.

Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler partially resumed U.S. production Monday with safety procedures designed o prevent the  spread of the new coronavirus.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FFORD MOTOR COMPANY5.29+0.39+7.89%
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY24.99+2.36+10.43%
FCAFIRST TR EXCH TRADED ALPHADEX FD II CHINA ALPHADEX FD24.27+0.69+2.95%

"Ford started resuming production and operations in the United States today," the company said in a statement on Monday. "The company has implemented robust safety and care measures globally to help support a safe and healthy environment for the company’s workforce, including health assessment measures, personal protective equipment and facility modifications to increase social distancing."

Ford started resuming production and operations in the United States on May 18, 2020. Photo courtesy Ford

Ford will use the lessons it learned from reopening its factories and offices in China when it reopens U.S. plants during the coronavirus pandemic, the automaker has said. Ford began reopening Chinese factories in February.

The company expects big losses in the second quarter after posting a $2 billion loss in the first quarter because of the pandemic.

Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler shut down U.S. operations in March, although some facilities pivoted to making personal protective equipment and ventilators. Ford said it had shipped one million face shields to protect health care workers by early April, while GM is making 30,000 ventilators for the Strategic National Stockpile by the end of August after President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act.

