Coronavirus lockdown protest inside Michigan capitol was 'devastatingly worrisome': Dr. Birx

Coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx said Sunday it was "devastatingly worrisome" that protesters without face masks disregarded social distancing guidelines while demonstrating in Lansing, Michigan, on Thursday.

"It's devastatingly worrisome to me personally because if they go home and infect their grandmother or their grandfather who has a comorbid condition, and they have a serious or an unfortunate outcome, they will feel guilty for the rest of our lives," Birx told "Fox News Sunday."

"We need to protect each other at the same time we're voicing our discontent," she said.

Dozens of protesters, some of whom were armed, gathered inside Michigan's capitol building to voice their opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order, with tensions high as lawmakers were poised to debate an extension of an emergency and disaster declaration.

"We are protesting the overreach of government and demanding our rights back as well as new legislation which rescinds the absolute power of the governor," organizer Michael Farage told FOX Business before Thursday's rally.

