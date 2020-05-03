Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Coronavirus lockdown protest inside Michigan capitol was 'devastatingly worrisome': Dr. Birx

Dr. Birx warned about ramifications for the most vulnerable

By FOXBusiness
White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx joins Chris Wallace on 'Fox News Sunday.'

Dr. Deborah Birx on efforts to find COVID-19 treatments, vaccines and push to reopen America

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx joins Chris Wallace on 'Fox News Sunday.'

Coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx said Sunday it was "devastatingly worrisome" that protesters without face masks disregarded social distancing guidelines while demonstrating in Lansing, Michigan, on Thursday.

"It's devastatingly worrisome to me personally because if they go home and infect their grandmother or their grandfather who has a comorbid condition, and they have a serious or an unfortunate outcome, they will feel guilty for the rest of our lives," Birx told "Fox News Sunday."

"We need to protect each other at the same time we're voicing our discontent," she said.

Protesters congregate inside the Capitol Building after the "American Patriot Rally on Capitol Lawn," protest, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. (Nicole Hester/MLive.com/Ann Arbor News via AP)

Dozens of protesters, some of whom were armed, gathered inside Michigan's capitol building to voice their opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order, with tensions high as lawmakers were poised to debate an extension of an emergency and disaster declaration.

"We are protesting the overreach of government and demanding our rights back as well as new legislation which rescinds the absolute power of the governor," organizer Michael Farage told FOX Business before Thursday's rally.

