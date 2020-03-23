Coronavirus impact: State by state restrictions

Editor's Note: This is a partial list of orders and restrictions, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Daily routines nationwide have halted as officials implement drastic steps in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

But as the virus continues to spread around the world, government officials throughout the United States have issued "stay-at-home" or "shelter-in-place" orders, allowing those venture outside for essential jobs, errands and exercise only. Many states have also closed non-essential businesses and limited restaurants and bars to take out and delivery only.

The aggressive measures are meant to keep the virus in check by forcing people to stay away from each other as often as possible.

Last week, the White House, also in a rush to curb the spread of the disease, released sweeping guidelines that affected American's day to day lives.

Groups and gatherings should be limited to less than 10 people, classes should be held online at home and discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided. Additionally, If anyone in a household tests positive for the virus, everyone who lives there should stay home.

Here is the state by state breakdown of restrictions imposed by local officials:

California

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a mandatory stay-at-home order statewide. However, those that work in grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and other "critical sectors" will be allowed to go to work.

Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont is directing all non-essential workers statewide to work from home.

Delaware

Gov. John Carney ordered residents to stay at home and closed nonessential businesses in the state.

Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all state residents to remain in their homes except for essential reasons.

Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear ordered nonessential retailers to close.

Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan ordered nonessential businesses to close. The order does not affect essential businesses defined by the federal government, including health care, food and agriculture, energy, law enforcement and public safety.

Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statewide stay-at-home order. This means all non-critical Michigan businesses and operations must temporarily close, and residents must stay home and stay six feet away from others, according to the state department of health.

However, essential businesses will still be operating.

Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson issued an order for social distancing statewide meaning every person in the state must avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. Residents are bared from dining at restaurants and or bars and are prohibited from entering nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, or assisted living homes "unless to provide critical assistance," Gov. Parson tweeted.

Additionally, the state's largest cities, Kansas City and St. Louis, have implemented stay-at-home orders slated to take effect this week.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order that directs all residents to stay at home. All non-essential retail businesses were also ordered to temporarily close their doors.

Additionally, Gov. Murphy suspended all elective medical and dental surgeries and invasive procedures. Certain low-level offenders will also be released from county jails to prevent the spread of the virus within the corrections system, according to a tweet by Gov. Murphy.

New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced sweeping orders requiring workers in nonessential businesses to stay home. Additionally, nonessential gatherings of people of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed, including parties and celebrations.

“It is incumbent on all of us, young and old, and especially the young, who might think they are invincible, to stay the heck indoors,” said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot.

Workers seen as essential to keeping society functioning are exempt.

Ohio

A stay-at-home order has also been imposed on Ohio residents, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide order for residents to stay at home.

Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf issued stay-at-home orders for residents of the state's hardest-hit areas including Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, according to local outlets. Similarly. the mayor of Philadelphia also imposed the same restrictions for residents in the area.

Wolf also cautioned that all "non-life-sustaining" businesses must close.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.