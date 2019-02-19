Socialism leads to corruption: Ben Stein

Economist Ben Stein told FOX Business that socialism leads to corruption agreeing with President Trump when he said that every time a country in history has adopted a socialist or communist system of government it has ended in failure.

“Socialism is about controlling people,” he said on “Trish Regan Primetime” on Monday. “Socialism is not about justice. It’s not about equality, it’s not about fairness or decency.”

Trump was in Miami, Florida bringing awareness to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and the problems that a socialist economy has had on the Latin American country.

The president repeated the line from his State of the Union address that America "Will never be a Socialist country" on Monday.

"This will never happen to us. ... To those who would try to impose socialism on the United States, we again deliver a very simple message: America will never be a socialist country," Trump said before a supportive crowd at Florida International University.

With the economy set to be a massive topic of conversation as we gear up for a presidential election in 2020, the debate between socialism and capitalism will continue to be a hot topic throughout the country.