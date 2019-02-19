Elizabeth Warren proposes universal child care, funded by wealth tax

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren proposed a $70 billion per year universal child care program on Tuesday, a plan she says will be paid for by using revenue from an “ultra-millionaire’s tax.”

“In the wealthiest country on the planet, access to affordable and high-quality child care and early education should be a right, not a privilege reserved for the rich,” the Massachusetts Senator wrote in an online post.

Forbes publisher Rich Karlgaard weighed in on Warren's proposal on FOX Business' “Cavuto Coast to Coast” warning that, “adding this as an entitlement would basically crowd out everything else, including military spending.”

Warren's plan is receiving plenty of reaction from both sides of the aisle. The 2020 Democratic hopeful announced she's running for president earlier this month.