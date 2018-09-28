Trump: Jeff Sessions’ recusing himself from probe was a disgrace
President Trump discusses the U.S.’s relationship with Saudi Arabia and how he feels about Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusing himself from the Russia probe.
President Trump sits down with the FOX Business Network’s Trish Regan to discuss the outlook of the midterm elections, the Fed, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. economy and his 2020 presidential run.
President Trump discusses the midterm elections, the Fed's interest rate hikes and why U.S. economic growth will help bring people together.
President Trump says his administration is looking into the whereabouts of a Saudi writer who works for the Washington Post. The full interview will air tonight on FOX Business' "Trish Regan Primetime" at 8 p.m. ET.
President Trump says he expects Stormy Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, to abide by a judge’s ruling to pay his legal fees. The full interview will air on "Trish Regan Primetime" at 8 p.m. ET on the FOX Business Network.
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu on how actor Alec Baldwin urged voters to use the upcoming election to “overthrow the government.”
American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp discusses the problems surrounding the Democratic Party and why he is optimistic about the midterm elections.
FBN’s Trish Regan discusses why rapper Kanye West is a threat to the Democratic Party.
FBN’s Trish Regan on the markets and economy.
