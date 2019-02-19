Trump on Venezuela: Days of socialism are numbered (What's at stake)

President Donald Trump on Monday gave a rousing speech in Miami to put more pressure on Venezuelan military officials to back opposition leader Juan Guaidó, whom the United States has recognized as interim president of Venezuela.

Trump spoke about the evils of socialism, saying, “The twilight hour of socialism has arrived in our hemisphere .... The days of socialism and communism are numbered, not only in Venezuela but in Nicaragua and in Cuba as well.” The president went on to mention a litany of reasons why socialism doesn’t work. He also warned that, “To those who would try to impose socialism on the United States, we again deliver a very simple message: America will never be a socialist country.”

The speech was important, especially with the new-found attraction for socialism coming out of our college campuses. This romanticized vision of what socialism is, the new-fangled so-called “democratic socialism,” really is hiding what makes socialism so evil in the first place. Socialism is inheritably evil because it puts the rights of the state over the rights of the individual. In the socialist system, you dehumanize the individual and lift the state to a near deity-like status.

Instead of making decisions that are humane, socialist governments have the tendency to make decisions that really are best for the state -- or whomever oversees the state. When you embrace a socialist system, you are giving up your own rights as an individual.

Too many times throughout history people have sold their rights for short-term economic security. To paraphrase Ben Franklin: When you give up your rights for some short-term economic security, you end up without rights or economic security.

That has been proven time and again throughout history. When you have no individual rights, the government tends to trample all over the people. Instead of making decisions that are good for the masses, they tend to make decisions that are good for the state. In other words, the government seizes all power and makes decisions that are in their own best interest.

Yet, some say the new democratic socialism that is being touted in this country will be different. Well, if the Green New Deal is any example, it will just be more of the same. The deal looks to take away your rights to fly and eat meat for the good of the state. They will tell you it is to “save the planet,” but the reality is it is so they can amass power.

They want to tell you how to eat, where to go and how you should get there. They want to take your jobs if you are in energy, or parts of agriculture. They will take away your rights under the guise of saving the planet from a climate change catastrophe while the rest of the planet can be polluted by India and China. Yet they will tell you that that’s OK because capitalism was the reason the planet is on the road to annihilation.

In fact, it was entrepreneurs and innovators in the U.S. who basically created many of the modern marvels in this world that were achieved in large part due to the pursuit of profits in a capitalist system. Not only do the democratic socialists want you to feel guilty about that, they want to turn back the clock. We may be back to riding horse and buggies if they get their way.

