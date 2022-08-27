Ryan Morik

Adidas drops MLB star Fernando Tatis Jr. after steroid suspension
One of the game's most marketable superstars was suspended for 80 games for PEDs. Since then, Adidas has ended its partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr.
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy
One of the game's most marketable superstars was suspended for 80 games for PEDs. Since then, Adidas has ended its partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr.