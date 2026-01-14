PGA Tour unleashes AI revolution with AWS to transform golf viewing experience for fans worldwide

The PGA Tour has taken its partnership with Amazon Web Services to the next level.

Since 2021, the PGA Tour and AWS have partnered together to deliver technical breakthroughs that are reshaping golf’s digital landscape.

But as the golf season kicked off Thursday with the Sony Open in Hawaii, the Tour has modernized operations and scaled up production capabilities using AWS AI infrastructure in a live production environment.

The expanded partnership will accelerate the transformation of how golf content is created, distributed and experienced worldwide, including a "favorite players hub" on the Tour's app and website that will allow fans to track their favorite stars' stats and storylines week in and week out.

There will also be shot-by-shot commentary to provide real-time analysis for every shot all season long, combined with expansive graphics and stats for the tour's "World Feed," which launched last year to deliver unprecedented, exclusive content to professional golf fans across the globe.

"We are excited to continue our AWS relationship with this expanded global partnership as we build on the progress we’ve made to further connect our fans across the globe with our players, events and content," Dan Glod, executive vice president of corporate partnerships at the PGA Tour, said in a release. "AWS shares our vision for reimagining how the game and its supporting content is developed and delivered to fans around the world, and we are eager to build on that transformation with their support of PGA TOUR Studios and the World Feed.

"The PGA TOUR continues to push the boundaries of how AI can enhance sports experiences for fans, players and broadcasters," said Kristin Shaff, global director of strategic partnerships at AWS. "By expanding our partnership, we’re enabling the Tour to deliver new features at a global scale. Whether a fan is watching on-site at the Sony Open in Hawaii or on TV around the world, the future of sports content is personalized, and we’re proud to help the PGA TOUR lead the way."

The PGA Tour and AWS began their partnership in 2021, with AWS becoming the Tour’s official cloud provider and AI, machine learning and deep learning partner. In 2025, the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, also named AWS its official cloud provider, reinforcing AWS’ long-term commitment to supporting golf around the world.