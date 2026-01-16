'NOBULL mentality' takes next step with nutrition line as owner Mike Repole vows to help people win at life

The "NOBULL" mentality is taking the next step.

The brand co-founded by Mike Repole, in which Tom Brady is a partner, announced Tuesday the launch of NOBULL Nutrition, a line of protein and electrolytes, the natural next step in offering consumers help on their wellness journey.

Already a brand to help both elite athletes and the regular Joe achieve their physical goals, NOBULL is now focusing on everything behind the scenes.

"We're focused on mental strength and emotional strength and physical strength. It's recovery, and it's nutrition, and it’s mentality, and it's emotion, and it's so important," Repole said in a recent interview with FOX Business. "Whether you're the GOAT like Tom Brady or you're just, you're a 25- to 65-year-old person who just right now, your sport is life, and you need to be at your best."

It's quite clear where Repole got his mentality from — his parents, in their early-to-mid 80s, walk three miles per day. But for Repole, Brady has been a perfect partner. For the seven-time Super Bowl champion who recently just went viral for saying he was a "master" of football at age 45, it was the NOBULL mentality Repole preaches that got him there.

It's also a large reason why Repole scored a partnership with the National Hockey League last fall, which is "the first sport that comes to mind" "when you talk about toughness and strength."

"The NHL's a no-bulls league, and NOBULL is a no-bulls--- brand," Repole said to FOX Business at the time.

And while Repole may not have seven Super Bowl rings or a bust coming to Canton in a few years, or any Stanley Cups, he sees similarities in entrepreneurship and the grind of an athlete.

"Tom and I, we’ve been blessed to basically have this NOBULL mentality. Everything Tom did from not being highly recruited to being the 199th pick, I’m always going to be Mike from Queens, I have a 2.2 grade-point average, we had to work harder than everybody. So whether you're an athlete or an entrepreneur, I always say I'm not smarter than most people, but if you work 18-hour days seven days a week for 30 years, you get pretty smart," Repole said.

"And that’s what we want people at NOBULL. No excuses, put the work in. No bulls---. That’s it. We’re here to inspire those to aspire to be better.

"The best athletes and the best entrepreneurs are the ones that are not afraid to take risks and never think great is good enough. They're always pushing themselves. You always hear, whether it was Kobe Bryant or Tom Brady, ‘What's your favorite championship?' They say the next one. If we can help people who want to, whether it's walking, whether it's running, whether it's weightlifting, whether it's nutrition, whether it's sleep, whether it's mentality, will have something that will help you."