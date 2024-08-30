Ikea sets record for world’s largest pajama party with over 2,000 employees participating

Ikea employees gathered in their pajamas to celebrate the beginning of a new initiative focused on improving sleep.

In doing so, 2,052 employees in Älmhult, Sweden broke a Guinness World Record for the most people wearing two-piece pajamas in a single venue, according to the company.

"We’re thrilled about this collective effort, coming together to highlight the importance of sleep," said Fredrika Inger, managing director of IKEA of Sweden, in a press release.

COSTCO MEMBERS SHARE WILD PRODUCT-RETURN STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA, FROM OPENED FOOD TO YEARS-OLD FURNITURE

"Good sleep benefits everyone, and we believe that by prioritizing it, we can genuinely make a big difference," he also said.

"Small adjustments, like choosing the right pillow or lighting, can lead to big improvements. Our goal is to make these improvements accessible to everyone because good sleep should be something everyone can achieve."

Employees donned matching blue short-sleeve tops and pants with yellow trim.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Shown on the limited-edition pajamas are veggie balls with lingonberry jam and gravy motifs — a tribute to Ikea’s iconic Swedish meatball.

The furniture and home services company conducted a "Life at Home report" revealing that 55% of people rate sleep as their most important activity for well-being at home.

The successful attempt at a record was part of Ikea's program to create bedroom décor designed to improve sleep, according to the press release.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle

"Our solutions cover all six areas proven to be essential for quality sleep: comfort, sound, light, air, temperature and decluttering," said the release.

The company said it has seen a rise in customer interest in sleep over the years, adding that customers want more sleep tips and solutions.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We are on a journey to innovate our range of sleep products to improve every aspect of the home that supports better rest," said Inger.

FOX Business reached out to Ikea for further comment.