Ford unveils new Mustang, Bronco-inspired electric bikes

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new lineup of electric bikes, expanding two of its popular nameplates.

The e-bikes are inspired by its Mustang cars and Bronco SUVs with distinct style and power.

The Mustang e-bike starts at $4,000 while the Bronco-inspired version start at $4,500, according to a press release.

FORD INVESTING $3B IN F-SERIES SUPER DUTY TRUCK EXPANSION TO MEET DEMAND

"We know the passion and thrill that gets unlocked when people get behind the wheel of a Bronco and Mustang…These new eBikes will allow more people to experience the adventurous spirit of a Bronco and the exhilaration of a Mustang from the moment they grip the handlebars," Tyler Hill, Ford global brand licensing manager, said in the release.

Both bikes can reach a 60-mile range with 3.5 hours of charge time.

Ford noted that charge times can vary depending on external factors such as battery age, maintenance and driving behavior.

BMW RECALLS OVER 291K VEHICLES DUE TO REAR CARGO RAIL DETACHMENT RISK

The electric bikes have a full-color LCD panel displaying speed, battery life and range inspired by the respective vehicles.

Both have 750W Hub-Mounted Motors providing 85 Nm of torque and 28 mph top-assist speed.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle

Ford has pitched its Mustang bike to "Adrenaline Chasers," sharing that it features Pirelli Angel GT semi-slick tires to optimize "Mustang for speed and handling, enhancing safety and rider confidence," according to the release.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 10.10 -0.03 -0.30%

The car company has also made a special version of the Mustang bike, marking their 60th anniversary of the car.

On Feb. 6th 1964, Lee Iacocca, vice president of Ford Motor Company, announced the new vehicle, saying, "The new line of cars will be called the Mustang."

Bikers can select from 10 colors of the Mustang version, beyond the standard gray, for an additional $390.

The Bronco bike offers experiences to those with an "adventurous spirit," having dual suspension with a "G.O.A.T." system, meaning it "Goes Over Any Type of Terrain."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The company teamed up with N+, an electric bike company that focuses on "micromobility" to deliver a more "utilitarian commuting purpose" over delivering rider excitement, according to N+'s website.



N+ has dealers located in the U.S. and service centers stationed in Europe.

N+ has also partnered with Mercedes-AMG and McLaren F1 to release bikes.

The bikes are available for purchase now with deliveries expected later this year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business reached out to Ford Motor Company for additional comment.